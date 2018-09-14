Foxconn also seeking proposals for Green Bay innovation center

One day after issuing a similar request for buildings in Eau Claire, Foxconn Technology Group announced a request for proposals for design/build firms to work on Foxconn Place Green Bay.

Foxconn plans to purchase The WaterMark at 301 N. Washington St. in Green Bay for one of three innovation centers the company is planning around the state. The others innovation center will be in Eau Claire and at Foxconn’s North American headquarters in Milwaukee. The company has also signed agreements to create a research institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Green Bay project, announced just after Foxconn held a groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant, is expected to be home to 200 employees.

“Foxconn Place Green Bay will be a cornerstone in the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center network that we are building across the state. We are looking for a firm who can bring to life design ideas for a working space that will inspire innovative ideas and promote collaboration with companies and entrepreneurs based in northeast Wisconsin,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

Proposals are due by 10 a.m. Sept. 28 and should be sent to 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. An information session is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Hyatt Regency, 333 Main St., Green Bay.

Foxconn is aiming to occupy The WaterMark by December, if not sooner. The company has not closed on the purchase of its buildings in Eau Claire or Green Bay, but the deals are expected to be complete later this year.

A decision on the design firm for the 611 Building in Milwaukee, where Foxconn established its headquarters, is expected sometime this month.

The company says it is giving preference to firms with a history of doing business in Wisconsin.