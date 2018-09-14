Foxconn also seeking proposals for Green Bay innovation center

Company issued Eau Claire RFP on Thursday

by

September 14, 2018, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/architecture-engineering/foxconn-also-seeking-proposals-for-green-bay-innovation-center/

One day after issuing a similar request for buildings in Eau Claire, Foxconn Technology Group announced a request for proposals for design/build firms to work on Foxconn Place Green Bay.

Foxconn plans to purchase The WaterMark at 301 N. Washington St. in Green Bay for one of three innovation centers the company is planning around the state. The others innovation center will be in Eau Claire and at Foxconn’s North American headquarters in Milwaukee. The company has also signed agreements to create a research institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Green Bay project, announced just after Foxconn held a groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant, is expected to be home to 200 employees.

“Foxconn Place Green Bay will be a cornerstone in the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center network that we are building across the state. We are looking for a firm who can bring to life design ideas for a working space that will inspire innovative ideas and promote collaboration with companies and entrepreneurs based in northeast Wisconsin,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

Proposals are due by 10 a.m. Sept. 28 and should be sent to 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. An information session is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Hyatt Regency, 333 Main St., Green Bay.

Foxconn is aiming to occupy The WaterMark by December, if not sooner. The company has not closed on the purchase of its buildings in Eau Claire or Green Bay, but the deals are expected to be complete later this year.

A decision on the design firm for the 611 Building in Milwaukee, where Foxconn established its headquarters, is expected sometime this month.

The company says it is giving preference to firms with a history of doing business in Wisconsin.

One day after issuing a similar request for buildings in Eau Claire, Foxconn Technology Group announced a request for proposals for design/build firms to work on Foxconn Place Green Bay.

Foxconn plans to purchase The WaterMark at 301 N. Washington St. in Green Bay for one of three innovation centers the company is planning around the state. The others innovation center will be in Eau Claire and at Foxconn’s North American headquarters in Milwaukee. The company has also signed agreements to create a research institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Green Bay project, announced just after Foxconn held a groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant, is expected to be home to 200 employees.

“Foxconn Place Green Bay will be a cornerstone in the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center network that we are building across the state. We are looking for a firm who can bring to life design ideas for a working space that will inspire innovative ideas and promote collaboration with companies and entrepreneurs based in northeast Wisconsin,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

Proposals are due by 10 a.m. Sept. 28 and should be sent to 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. An information session is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Hyatt Regency, 333 Main St., Green Bay.

Foxconn is aiming to occupy The WaterMark by December, if not sooner. The company has not closed on the purchase of its buildings in Eau Claire or Green Bay, but the deals are expected to be complete later this year.

A decision on the design firm for the 611 Building in Milwaukee, where Foxconn established its headquarters, is expected sometime this month.

The company says it is giving preference to firms with a history of doing business in Wisconsin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm