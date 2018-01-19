Dan Druml sells majority ownership of Paul Davis Restoration

Management team seeks MEDC loan help to finance purchase

by

January 19, 2018, 2:27 PM

The management group at Paul Davis Restoration of S.E. Wisconsin Inc. is purchasing a majority ownership stake in the business.

Druml

According to a filing Paul Davis submitted to the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., Paul Davis owner Dan Druml is selling his majority interest to president Brady Chuckel, chief financial officer Jeff Hertel and vice president of operations Tim Guilette. The three will own 78 percent of the business and the remaining 22 percent will be owned by various unnamed shareholders, according to the MEDC document.

The new ownership is seeking a $750,000 loan from MEDC to pay down a portion of a PNC Bank line of credit that partially funded the buyout, the MEDC document states.

Hertel declined to disclose the total sales price for Druml’s majority ownership stake.

Milwaukee-based Paul Davis Restoration, which has 93 full-time and five part-time employees, indicated it plans to add another 10 jobs over the next two years. The company provides fire, water, storm and mold remediation, as well as remodeling services. It has a second location in Neenah.

  1. The Sheriff says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Nothing like buying high

