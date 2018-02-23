Architecture executive launches job search site

Architecture executive Jean Casey has launched a new specialized job search site called CIRCUIT a/e/c/re to connect employers and job seekers in the architecture, engineering, construction and real estate sectors.

Casey, president and sole employee of Circuit-Aecre Inc., is also a part-time director of business development at Cedarburg-based planning, architecture and interior design firm Groth Design Group Inc. Previously, she served in director of business development roles at Bray Architects and Engberg Anderson Architects. She holds a bachelor’s in communication from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

According to Casey, employers in these industries are in a “war for talent” that is expected to intensify in the next few years because of demographic and economic trends.

“Frustrations among owners range from receipt of resumes from large, non-industry-specific recruiting sites that grossly mismatch positions posted, to the high expense of recruiters, to the inefficiency and lack of expediency when merely posting to their firm websites and on LinkedIn,” Casey said.

The site is free to job seekers, who can sign up for daily or bi-weekly emails with custom-matched jobs.

Employers pay $249 per job posting, which is comparable to rates for other job sites, Casey said.

Casey is targeting colleges and universities with majors in the a/e/c/re industries, as well as alumni and professional associations, to add users to the site. She equated the site to “Big Shoes Network” (which focuses on communications jobs) for the a/e/c/re industries.

“It’s built to be national. Anyone from any city may post and one of the benefits to a job seeker is should they need to relocate…they can search positions in architecture, engineering or commercial real estate in that city very easily,” she said. “The marketing is beginning in Wisconsin first and I’ll be building on that.”