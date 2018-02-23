WTMJ radio adds FM signal

AM 620 WTMJ announced today that it has added an FM signal, 103.3 FM, in addition to its AM signal.

“For 90 years, Milwaukee has depended upon WTMJ for news, local talk and sports. It’s important to make our content easy to find and we’re excited to add an additional platform at 103.3 FM along with our digital distribution platforms,” said Tom Langmyer, vice president and general manager of WTMJ and WKTI and vice president of news, talk, and sports, for The E.W. Scripps Company, the owner of the radio station. “Our play-by-play sports partners, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks will be heard on ‘WTMJ-FM’, as well.”

“The community relies on WTMJ to provide vital 24-hour news updates, weather and traffic coverage for Milwaukee,” said Eric Brooks, director of programming and news for WTMJ. “Bringing WTMJ to FM will make us available to a wider audience.”