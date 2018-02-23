WTMJ radio adds FM signal

Now broadcasting at 103.3

February 23, 2018, 11:18 AM

AM 620 WTMJ announced today that it has added an FM signal, 103.3 FM, in addition to its AM signal.

“For 90 years, Milwaukee has depended upon WTMJ for news, local talk and sports. It’s important to make our content easy to find and we’re excited to add an additional platform at 103.3 FM along with our digital distribution platforms,” said Tom Langmyer, vice president and general manager of WTMJ and WKTI and vice president of news, talk, and sports, for The E.W. Scripps Company, the owner of the radio station. “Our play-by-play sports partners, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks will be heard on ‘WTMJ-FM’, as well.”

“The community relies on WTMJ to provide vital 24-hour news updates, weather and traffic coverage for Milwaukee,” said Eric Brooks, director of programming and news for WTMJ. “Bringing WTMJ to FM will make us available to a wider audience.”

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

