WISN 12 news anchor Kathy Mykleby to retire

WISN-TV Channel 12 news anchor Kathy Mykleby, a fixture at the station for 38 years, will retire in late November.

“It seems impossible to adequately describe the significance of Kathy’s influence on local news and the viewers who rely on it,” says Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “Her tireless work for more than four decades is a lasting tribute to the very best our profession strives to deliver.”

Mykleby began her broadcast journalism career in 1976, and spent most of it at Channel 12 as an anchor and reporter. She has received numerous journalism awards and in 2017 she co-anchored the newscast that earned WISN 12 News an Edward R. Murrow Award for “Best Large Market Newscast.”

“It has been a blessing and an honor to work in this field for so long. I’m so proud of the stories I’ve shared, but I’m also excited to take a step back and now focus on my own adventures.” says Mykleby. “Whether it’s featuring thousands of kids on Tuesday’s Child or working alongside TV legends such as Mike Anderson, Jerry Taff, David Davis, Tammy Elliot, and of course my current co-anchors Joyce Garbaciak, Patrick Paolantonio, Toya Washington, Mark Baden, and Dan Needles, I feel very lucky to have had all of these opportunities.”

“We couldn’t be more thankful to Kathy for her years of dedicated service or more thrilled for her to live this next chapter to the fullest” said Wade. “I think I speak for all Milwaukeeans when I say she’ll forever hold a place in our hearts.”

