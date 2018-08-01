West Bend Mutual sponsors premium area at Fiserv Forum

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks to sponsor a private suite-level event space at the new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The two organizations today unveiled the West Bend Lofts, which will provide private seating, all-inclusive dining and a lounge area for games, concerts and special events held at the arena. It will also be used as event space for business meetings and corporate functions.

The 7,200-square-foot space, located on the east end of the venue on the suite level, offers 170 total seats with 33 separate units with four, six, or eight-person layouts, all available for lease. It also features a bar area and reserved dining space.

“There has been a tremendous amount of excitement around Fiserv Forum, which we agree will be a wonderful asset to Milwaukee,” Kevin Steiner, president and CEO of West Bend Mutual said. “As a premier insurance provider across the Midwest, West Bend is proud to help bring this space to life for families to enjoy and make memories for generations.”

Steiner today also announced West Bend Mutual Charitable Foundation has partnered with the Bucks to collectively donate $150,000 for the creation of a multi-sport court in West Bend’s Regner Park. The court will be used by the Boys & Girls Cub of Washington County, located nearby, and will also be available for the city’s recreation department and general public.

The gift will additionally support several Boys & Girls Club of Washington County initiatives, including NBA Math Hoops program, career and life skills counseling, and staff training and development.

“The Bucks are proud to expand our long-term partnership with West Bend Mutual Insurance, a well-respected local company that embodies our same values and culture,” Peter Feigin, Bucks president said. “As anticipation rapidly builds for Fiserv Forum, we are excited to welcome West Bend as a key part of the building and our winning future.”