Trade Press Media Group acquired by German-based media company

Current COO Jeffrey Schenk to become CEO

January 26, 2018, 5:17 PM

Glendale-based Trade Press Media Group, Inc. announced today it has been acquired by FORUM Media Group, an international media company based in Merching, Germany.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Trade Press Media Group, which was founded in 1915, is a business-to-business media company serving the facilities management, commercial cleaning and the U.S. rail markets.

As part of the transaction, FORUM Media Group purchased 100 percent of Trade Press Media stock, as well as the joint venture that was created in 2000 by Trade Press Media and ROC Exhibitions Inc., based in Lisle, Illinois, to organize and produce the National Facilities Management & Technology Conference and Exposition and the Critical Facilities Summit.

Trade Press Media Group will operate as a subsidiary of FORUM Media Group. It will continue to work with ROC Exhibitions, Inc. on event production in the facilities market, the company said.

Jeffrey Schenk, chief operating officer of Trade Press Media Group, will immediately assume the position of chief executive officer and general manager. Schenk replaces former president and CEO Bob Wisniewski.

“After almost 30 years as CEO and owner, I’m excited and pleased to turn over control of our company to FMG which has a global footprint with operating subsidiaries in 17 countries,” Wisniewski said. “For Trade Press staff members, I’m also particularly pleased to have found a buyer committed to maintaining the Milwaukee office, positioning it as their foothold for entering the U.S. market. FORUM is a company that is known for its excellence, mirroring our own firm’s reputation for market leadership and for quality.”

FORUM Media Group, which was established in 1988, is based in 17 countries and on four continents, and has 1,200 employees worldwide. The company produces print and online media products as well as software products and professional training.

“The acquisition marks an ideal starting point for FMG’s foray into the U.S. market,” said Ronald Herkert, chairman and owner of FORUM Media Group. “We are very happy to welcome Trade Press Media Group into the FORUM family and look forward to continue together the proud history of this long-standing company.”

Representatives with Trade Press Media Group could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

