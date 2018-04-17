Stein named research director for Wisconsin Policy Forum

Journal Sentinel reporter to head analysis team

April 17, 2018, 12:48 PM

Longtime Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jason Stein has been named research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Jason Stein (Photo: Bill Schultz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The WPF was formed in January when the Public Policy Forum and the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance merged. Dale Knapp, who served as research director for more than 15 years, is leaving WPF to become director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association.

Stein, 42, has covered the Wisconsin Capitol for the Journal Sentinel since 2010, reporting on topics such as 2011’s Act 10, which reduced collective bargaining rights for most public sector employees; Gov. Scott Walker’s 2015 presidential run; and the recent Foxconn legislation. He co-authored a book on the Act 10 protests, “More Than They Bargained For,” with fellow reporter Patrick Marley. Stein was previously a reporter at the Wisconsin State Journal, covering business and the state Capitol.

In his new role, Stein will head a seven-member independent research team in Madison and Milwaukee that focuses on local government finance, education and economic development.

“Jason has established a reputation as an insightful observer of Wisconsin state government, finances and complex policy issues,” said Rob Henken, president of WPF, in an announcement of the hire. “We believe he will be a great leader for our team of dedicated, nonpartisan researchers.”

“The Wisconsin Policy Forum and its predecessors have a century-old reputation for giving Wisconsin citizens the unbiased facts about their government. I will do all I can to uphold these traditions of nonpartisan research and analysis and to ensure the Forum continues serving the public in innovative ways,” Stein said in the announcement.

