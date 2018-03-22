Quad/Graphics becomes majority owner of Chicago marketing firm

Company invested $12 million for minority stake in Rise Interactive in 2016

March 22, 2018, 1:05 PM

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. has acquired majority ownership of Chicago-based digital marketing agency Rise Interactive. The transaction price has not been disclosed.

Quad/Graphics’ Sussex headquarters.

The commercial printing and integrated marketing firm has had a non-controlling interest in Rise since July 2016, when it invested $12 million in the company. Rise focuses on digital media, analytics and customer experience for Fortune 500 brands. At that time, the plan was for Rise and Quad’s BlueSoho integrated marketing division to “co-innovate.”

With this latest transaction, Quad expects to “accelerate” its transition into an integrated marketing platform and complement its recent acquisition of marketing services provider Ivie & Associates.

David Zuaiter, general manager of digital, media and strategic partnerships at Quad and BlueSoho chief financial officer Quad/Graphics will join Rise as its first CFO. Quad has also established a five-member board of directors at Rise to provide strategic guidance. Rise’s other leaders will remain in their roles, according to a Quad spokeswoman.

“We are pleased to strengthen our strategic partnership with Rise, which shares our Quad 3.0 vision for reinventing how clients plan, integrate, execute and measure campaigns more efficiently and effectively across all media channels,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Quad/Graphics.

“Our companies are strategically and culturally aligned, and we are confident in the value we are creating for all stakeholders through this expanded partnership,” said Jon Morris, founder and CEO of Rise Interactive. “We have an incredible line-up of talent and technology to help our clients make smarter marketing decisions, including real-time visibility into how their programs are performing, allowing them to optimize their overall revenue opportunity.”

