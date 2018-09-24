Quad/Graphics acquires creative agency in Europe

The European subsidiary of Quad/Graphics Inc. acquired a Polish strategic and creative agency specializing in print and digital campaigns, the Sussex-based company announced Monday.

Quad/Graphics Europe closed on the acquisition of Peppermint Warszawa on Aug. 3. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Peppermint Warszawa is based in Warsaw and will continue operating under its current brand. Quad/Graphics already has a more than 700,000-square-foot printing facility about 30 miles northeast of Warsaw.

Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the deal helps with the company’s Quad 3.0 vision “for reinventing how clients plan, create, deploy, manage and measure marketing campaigns more efficiently and effectively across all media channels.”

“Quad can fulfill traditional agency functions – such as creative and media strategy, and campaign creation – while also providing integrated marketing execution across multiple channels,” Quadracci said. “We eliminate the complexity and inefficiencies of managing multiple vendors, while increasing the effectiveness of their go-to-market efforts.”

The deal follows other actions Quad has taken in recent years to transition from a printer to an integrated marketing platform.

Earlier this year, Quad acquired a majority stake in Chicago-based digital marketing agency Rise Interactive. The company also acquired Texas-based Ivie & Associates for $92.5 million.