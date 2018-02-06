‘Project Pitch It’ season 2 premieres Feb. 10

Will air on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on WISN Channel 12

February 06, 2018

Milwaukee’s version of “Shark Tank,” an entrepreneur competition show called “Project Pitch It,” will return for its second season on Feb. 10.

Jerry Jendusa, David Gruber, Deborah Allen, Peter Feigin and Jim Lindenberg will be featured as moguls in the second season of “Project Pitch It.” Other panelists include Tina Chang and Nancy Hernandez.

On the show, three Wisconsin entrepreneurs per episode will pitch their business ideas to successful area business moguls to compete for $30,000 in awards. Three prizes are available per episode, all valued at about $10,000, including mentoring, office space and a cash infusion.

This season’s moguls are Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin; Jerry Jendusa, co-founder of business advisory and investment firm Stuck Inc., and founder and former owner of Emteq; Jim Lindenberg, a serial entrepreneur and owner of Lindy Enterprises and Master Z’s; Deborah Allen, owner/operator of multiple area McDonald’s restaurants; Tina Chang, chief executive officer of Brookfield-based SysLogic Inc.; Nancy Hernandez, founder of Milwaukee-based ABRAZO Multicultural Marketing and Communication; and David Gruber, founder of personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices LLC.

The entrepreneurs who will be featured on this season of “Project Pitch It” are:

The nine-episode season will air on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on WISN Channel 12 in the Milwaukee market, and also on WBAY in Green Bay, WISC in Madison, WKBT in La Crosse and WSAW/WZAW in Wausau.

“Project Pitch It” is presented by B&D Productions and Cardinal Stritch University. Its executive producers are Bev Greenberg and Dean Maytag.

“Having the courage to create and innovate unique solutions to solve problems creates opportunities for growth and, ultimately, jobs,” Jendusa said. “First you need to dream, and then you need to turn it into reality.”

“I am so proud and so excited to be a mogul on “Project Pitch It,” Lindenberg said. “I hope Wisconsin enjoys the show and supporting entrepreneurship as much as I do.”

