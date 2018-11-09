New Milwaukee-based company plans to acquire local radio stations in small markets

Former WTMJ and WKTI executive launches Great Lakes Media Corp.

by

November 09, 2018, 1:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/new-milwaukee-based-company-plans-to-acquire-local-radio-stations-in-small-markets/

A former executive with Milwaukee radio stations WTMJ and WKTI has launched a new company with plans to acquire local radio stations and digital platforms in small markets in several states, including Wisconsin.

Tom Langmyer

Broadcast executive veteran Tom Langmyer has formed Great Lakes Media Corp., a Milwaukee-based company that is seeking properties to acquire in smaller independent markets in Great Lake states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Langmyer, who is president and CEO of Great Lakes Media Corp., said he’s motivated by the current media environment, in which local outlets are increasingly being acquired by large national brands.

“The media landscape has changed to the point where a lot of the bigger national media brands are relatively generic; they serve a great purpose but they aren’t as granular as I think people would like them to be,” Langmyer said. “We’re looking to operate in a different space. And that’s the space of hyper-local content.”

Langmyer is currently meeting with investors, brokers and others who are interested in specific markets, he said. He expects the company will make acquisition announcements in 2019.

Most recently, Langmyer was vice president and general manager of WTMJ and WKTI and was national vice president of news/talk/sports programming for Scripps Media. Previously, he was vice president and general manager of Tribune’s WGN Radio in Chicago, as well as CBS Radio’s KMOX in St. Louis.

Great Lakes Media Corp. is interested in signals in smaller cities and towns that have their own “unique and separate community ecosystem,” rather than suburban areas within larger metro markets, he said.

Langmeyer said the company won’t be competing with national media brands, but rather will serve an entirely different purpose.

“We have a new generation that has a hunger for local connection with where they live,” he said. “This is not only an opportunity for us to work within communities and provide a gathering place on a multi-platform basis, but I also think it’s a great time to rebuild journalism in these places. I think that’s important to us in our world. We live in a world that is quite fluid now when it comes to how people receive their information. And reliable sources will prevail. We just have to help make that happen.”

A former executive with Milwaukee radio stations WTMJ and WKTI has launched a new company with plans to acquire local radio stations and digital platforms in small markets in several states, including Wisconsin.

Tom Langmyer

Broadcast executive veteran Tom Langmyer has formed Great Lakes Media Corp., a Milwaukee-based company that is seeking properties to acquire in smaller independent markets in Great Lake states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Langmyer, who is president and CEO of Great Lakes Media Corp., said he’s motivated by the current media environment, in which local outlets are increasingly being acquired by large national brands.

“The media landscape has changed to the point where a lot of the bigger national media brands are relatively generic; they serve a great purpose but they aren’t as granular as I think people would like them to be,” Langmyer said. “We’re looking to operate in a different space. And that’s the space of hyper-local content.”

Langmyer is currently meeting with investors, brokers and others who are interested in specific markets, he said. He expects the company will make acquisition announcements in 2019.

Most recently, Langmyer was vice president and general manager of WTMJ and WKTI and was national vice president of news/talk/sports programming for Scripps Media. Previously, he was vice president and general manager of Tribune’s WGN Radio in Chicago, as well as CBS Radio’s KMOX in St. Louis.

Great Lakes Media Corp. is interested in signals in smaller cities and towns that have their own “unique and separate community ecosystem,” rather than suburban areas within larger metro markets, he said.

Langmeyer said the company won’t be competing with national media brands, but rather will serve an entirely different purpose.

“We have a new generation that has a hunger for local connection with where they live,” he said. “This is not only an opportunity for us to work within communities and provide a gathering place on a multi-platform basis, but I also think it’s a great time to rebuild journalism in these places. I think that’s important to us in our world. We live in a world that is quite fluid now when it comes to how people receive their information. And reliable sources will prevail. We just have to help make that happen.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am