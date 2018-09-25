Mortenson Kim acquires Raidious

Milwaukee-based Mortenson Kim Inc. today announced it has acquired Indianapolis-based Raidious.

The transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, forms one of the largest marketing agencies in Indiana, with expected annual capitalized billings of $40 million. The combined firm will operate as Mortenson Kim + Raidious, and retain both the Milwaukee and Indianapolis offices.

Mortenson Kim specializes in integrated marketing communications. Its largest clients include Aurora Health Care, Bielinski Homes, Roche and Anheuser-Busch. It had 45 employees prior to the acquisition, and has retained all of Raidious’ 25 employees.

Founded by former Mortenson Kim vice president Taulbee Jackson in 2009, Raidious targets content-based marketing solutions and customer experiences. It was an innovator in real-time marketing, owned media and the brand newsroom. Its clients include LIDS, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Cummins Inc.

Partners in the combined firm are: Chris Mortenson, chief executive officer; Taulbee Jackson, chief audience development officer; Peter Kim, president and chief creative officer; Bob Bourgeois, chief client officer; Brian Wyrick, chief innovation officer; and Janell Turowski, chief financial officer.

“This is a natural fit and homecoming for me,” said Jackson, chief audience development officer of Mortenson Kim + Raidious. “Now, we’ll be able to deliver unique and engaging customer experiences in any channel, online or offline, for our clients. We are very excited about bringing these two incredibly talented teams together to continue to lead and innovate in this challenging, fast-moving and ever-evolving media environment.”

“We’re excited about the potential in combining these firms because the foundation we’re creating is based on the incredibly strong building blocks from which each company is made,” said Chris Mortenson, chief executive officer of Mortenson Kim + Raidious. “If you could create an ideal agency, built from the ground up for success in the 21st century, what would it look like? As we integrate these firms, that’s the question. In the short term, our goal is to continue to execute at the highest level and deliver positive results for our clients, given our increased capacity in service delivery and sector and channel expertise.”