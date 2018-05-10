Milwaukee Brewers name new chief revenue officer

Jason Hartlund has been named chief revenue officer for the Milwaukee Brewers, Rick Schlesinger, the franchise’s chief operating officer announced today.

Hartlund, who will oversee oversee ticket sales, corporate marketing and business development, will begin his second stint with the Brewers when he assumes his role on May 14. He returns after serving for two and a half years as the managing director of business development for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It is an honor to be asked to come back to the Brewers,” Hartlund said. “Milwaukee is a great sports town, and Brewers ownership has repeatedly shown a commitment to invest in the team on the field and in the fan experience. I think that combination is part of what makes this opportunity one of the best jobs in sports.”

In his previous role, Hartlund led sales efforts for the Bucks’ arena district in downtown Milwaukee. He helped secure the naming rights for the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, and Harley-Davidson’s jersey patch sponsorship.

“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish with the Bucks organization, and know they will continue to be successful,” Hartlund said. “However, I could not be happier about the opportunity to represent the Brewers again.”

He first joined the Brewers in 2005 as director of corporate marketing, and from 2008 to 2015, he served as vice president of enterprises and event services. Prior to that, he worked for three years in corporate sales for the Green Bay Packers.

“Jason brings unique experience to the organization as he has worked for all three major league sports franchises in Wisconsin, with a demonstrated track record of success throughout his career,” said Schlesinger. “We are fortunate to bring his expertise back into this critical new role with the Brewers organization.”