MIAD introduces management program for design graduates

Designship focused on leadership training

by

January 23, 2018, 12:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/miad-introduces-management-program-for-design-graduates/

The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design is launching a new program aimed at helping design graduates grow into leadership positions with their companies.

The school describes its Designship program as a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program that seeks to fill a void in management training for designers. The idea is that students may complete their undergraduate degree with strong design skills but not have the training to take on management or leadership positions as their careers grow.

“At Microsoft, like any other company, we are always looking for the best talent, beyond finding good skilled employees, you want talent who can also lead projects,” said David Nelson, senior director of design, principal at Microsoft and a MIAD graduate. “Designers are not often trained to be leaders. This is a good jump start for designers and fills a significant gap in our industry. A program like Designship could be a significant contributor to growing the impact design has in evolving businesses.”

Designship is a one-year, competency-based management training program that includes 2,000 hours of structured, on-the-job training and 160 hours of online instruction. There are six required courses on topics like business management, leadership, project management and mentoring. The courses are modularized, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

The costs for training and coursework for the first 300 apprentices are covered by a $3 million American Apprenticeship Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Participants can be focused on graphic, interactive, industrial and interior design.

“We are currently seeking companies to partner with for the Designship program who are looking to fast-track design professionals and ensure their creative talent will be able to help grow and lead within their organization’s culture,” said Sharon Crowe, Designship executive director.

Participating companies will provide a mentor for the design apprentice to oversee the on-the-job portion of the training. The mentor will sign off on the apprentice’s competencies as he or she works through the course and work activities.

Those who complete the apprenticeship will receive a nationally recognized certificate. The program’s coursework is valued at $25,000. Once the initial 300 apprentices have been selected, companies will be responsible for the costs of coursework and training.

The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design is launching a new program aimed at helping design graduates grow into leadership positions with their companies.

The school describes its Designship program as a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program that seeks to fill a void in management training for designers. The idea is that students may complete their undergraduate degree with strong design skills but not have the training to take on management or leadership positions as their careers grow.

“At Microsoft, like any other company, we are always looking for the best talent, beyond finding good skilled employees, you want talent who can also lead projects,” said David Nelson, senior director of design, principal at Microsoft and a MIAD graduate. “Designers are not often trained to be leaders. This is a good jump start for designers and fills a significant gap in our industry. A program like Designship could be a significant contributor to growing the impact design has in evolving businesses.”

Designship is a one-year, competency-based management training program that includes 2,000 hours of structured, on-the-job training and 160 hours of online instruction. There are six required courses on topics like business management, leadership, project management and mentoring. The courses are modularized, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

The costs for training and coursework for the first 300 apprentices are covered by a $3 million American Apprenticeship Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Participants can be focused on graphic, interactive, industrial and interior design.

“We are currently seeking companies to partner with for the Designship program who are looking to fast-track design professionals and ensure their creative talent will be able to help grow and lead within their organization’s culture,” said Sharon Crowe, Designship executive director.

Participating companies will provide a mentor for the design apprentice to oversee the on-the-job portion of the training. The mentor will sign off on the apprentice’s competencies as he or she works through the course and work activities.

Those who complete the apprenticeship will receive a nationally recognized certificate. The program’s coursework is valued at $25,000. Once the initial 300 apprentices have been selected, companies will be responsible for the costs of coursework and training.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am