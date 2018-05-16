M.G. Design closing in Pleasant Prairie eliminates 46 jobs locally

Shut down prompts federal lawsuit

by

May 16, 2018, 12:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/m-g-design-closing-in-pleasant-prairie-eliminates-46-jobs-locally/

Pleasant Prairie-based M.G. Design Associates Corp. is shutting down operations at all of its facilities, citing an inability to secure financing, according to a notice filed with the state.

The closure of the trade show exhibit builder will result in the elimination of 46 jobs locally and has already prompted a federal lawsuit over the notification of employees about the decision.

In a May 11 letter, M.G. Design notified state officials it would cease operations at all of its locations, with layoffs beginning May 9. The letter from chief executive officer Michael Grivas says it was based on the best information available to the company as of Friday.

“The notice was not given 60 days prior to the effective date of certain layoffs and the anticipated closings date because the company was unable to secure additional capital,” Grivas wrote. “Had the company secured additional funds in time, the operations most likely would not have shut down and would have continued.”

Company officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Nine of the positions being eliminated are represented by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1027. The remaining 37 are non-union positions.

The abrupt closure has already prompted a potential class action lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin by Denise Mosey, a now former senior account manager at the company’s Pleasant Prairie facility at 8778 100th St.

The complaint says M.G. Design has approximately 150 similarly situated employees. The company has operations Las Vegas, San Francisco and Orlando in addition to the Pleasant Prairie facility.

Mosey alleges the abrupt closure violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN Act, which requires companies to provide 60 days of notice to employees ahead of mass layoffs or facility closings.

The lawsuit seeks certification as a class action and to require the company to pay the employees 60 days of wages, salary, commissions, bonuses and other benefits.

Pleasant Prairie-based M.G. Design Associates Corp. is shutting down operations at all of its facilities, citing an inability to secure financing, according to a notice filed with the state.

The closure of the trade show exhibit builder will result in the elimination of 46 jobs locally and has already prompted a federal lawsuit over the notification of employees about the decision.

In a May 11 letter, M.G. Design notified state officials it would cease operations at all of its locations, with layoffs beginning May 9. The letter from chief executive officer Michael Grivas says it was based on the best information available to the company as of Friday.

“The notice was not given 60 days prior to the effective date of certain layoffs and the anticipated closings date because the company was unable to secure additional capital,” Grivas wrote. “Had the company secured additional funds in time, the operations most likely would not have shut down and would have continued.”

Company officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Nine of the positions being eliminated are represented by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1027. The remaining 37 are non-union positions.

The abrupt closure has already prompted a potential class action lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin by Denise Mosey, a now former senior account manager at the company’s Pleasant Prairie facility at 8778 100th St.

The complaint says M.G. Design has approximately 150 similarly situated employees. The company has operations Las Vegas, San Francisco and Orlando in addition to the Pleasant Prairie facility.

Mosey alleges the abrupt closure violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN Act, which requires companies to provide 60 days of notice to employees ahead of mass layoffs or facility closings.

The lawsuit seeks certification as a class action and to require the company to pay the employees 60 days of wages, salary, commissions, bonuses and other benefits.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am