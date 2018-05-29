Laughlin Constable fires chief creative officer Dan Fietsam

Marketing industry publication reports he faced sexual harassment allegations

by

May 29, 2018, 2:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/laughlin-constable-fires-chief-creative-officer-dan-fietsam/

The chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based marketing communications agency Laughlin Constable acknowledged today that the company has fired chief creative officer Dan Fietsam.

Dan Fietsam

“Based on information brought to our attention late last week, we terminated our chief creative officer’s employment as of May 27,” Mat Lignel, president and CEO of Laughlin Constable said in a statement.

Marketing industry publication The Drum reported today that Fietsam’s firing came after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Lignel declined to address that accusation in his public statement.

“As this is a personnel matter we are limited in sharing additional information, but the matter was addressed quickly once details were made available and handled in accordance with our personnel policies,” he said in his statement. “Laughlin Constable is committed to a workplace culture filled with creative and committed professionals that place trust and respect for all at the forefront of great work we do for our clients.”

Fietsam joined Laughlin Constable in 2016. According to his LinkedIn page, he is also a faculty member at Northwestern University.

The chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based marketing communications agency Laughlin Constable acknowledged today that the company has fired chief creative officer Dan Fietsam.

Dan Fietsam

“Based on information brought to our attention late last week, we terminated our chief creative officer’s employment as of May 27,” Mat Lignel, president and CEO of Laughlin Constable said in a statement.

Marketing industry publication The Drum reported today that Fietsam’s firing came after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Lignel declined to address that accusation in his public statement.

“As this is a personnel matter we are limited in sharing additional information, but the matter was addressed quickly once details were made available and handled in accordance with our personnel policies,” he said in his statement. “Laughlin Constable is committed to a workplace culture filled with creative and committed professionals that place trust and respect for all at the forefront of great work we do for our clients.”

Fietsam joined Laughlin Constable in 2016. According to his LinkedIn page, he is also a faculty member at Northwestern University.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am