Laughlin Constable fires chief creative officer Dan Fietsam

The chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based marketing communications agency Laughlin Constable acknowledged today that the company has fired chief creative officer Dan Fietsam.

“Based on information brought to our attention late last week, we terminated our chief creative officer’s employment as of May 27,” Mat Lignel, president and CEO of Laughlin Constable said in a statement.

Marketing industry publication The Drum reported today that Fietsam’s firing came after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Lignel declined to address that accusation in his public statement.

“As this is a personnel matter we are limited in sharing additional information, but the matter was addressed quickly once details were made available and handled in accordance with our personnel policies,” he said in his statement. “Laughlin Constable is committed to a workplace culture filled with creative and committed professionals that place trust and respect for all at the forefront of great work we do for our clients.”

Fietsam joined Laughlin Constable in 2016. According to his LinkedIn page, he is also a faculty member at Northwestern University.