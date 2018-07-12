Kohler inks deal with Manchester United

Kohler Co. reached a multi-year global partnership agreement with the English soccer club Manchester United that includes the company logo on the team’s uniforms, the two organizations announced Thursday.

The deal also includes joint participation in game day activities, improvements to the club’s facilities, global sustainability and social responsibility projects and other collaborations with Manchester United fans and Kohler customers and associates.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams,” said Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director. “Our shirt is much more than what we wear, it embodies the passion of our fans and their allegiance to the club.”

David Kohler, president and chief executive officer of the Kohler-based company, said the agreement gives Kohler new opportunities to showcase its products and services.

“An essential component of the relationship is our support of the new professional women’s team, and we look forward to their debut and our ongoing support” Kohler said. “Manchester United embodies sustained excellence in everything they do and our shared values are a perfect match as we expand our fast-growing international presence into new regions with purpose and a meaningful presence.”

Manchester United’s home shirt for the 2018-19 season will be unveiled next week and worn for the first time by the men’s team during a match against Club America in Phoenix, Arizona on July 19.