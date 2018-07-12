Kohler inks deal with Manchester United

Company logo to be featured on club shirts

by

July 12, 2018, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/kohler-inks-deal-with-manchester-united/

Kohler Co. reached a multi-year global partnership agreement with the English soccer club Manchester United that includes the company logo on the team’s uniforms, the two organizations announced Thursday.

Kohler CEO David Kohler and Manchester United managing director Richard Arnold at Old Trafford.

The deal also includes joint participation in game day activities, improvements to the club’s facilities, global sustainability and social responsibility projects and other collaborations with Manchester United fans and Kohler customers and associates.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams,” said Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director. “Our shirt is much more than what we wear, it embodies the passion of our fans and their allegiance to the club.”

David Kohler, president and chief executive officer of the Kohler-based company, said the agreement gives Kohler new opportunities to showcase its products and services.

“An essential component of the relationship is our support of the new professional women’s team, and we look forward to their debut and our ongoing support” Kohler said. “Manchester United embodies sustained excellence in everything they do and our shared values are a perfect match as we expand our fast-growing international presence into new regions with purpose and a meaningful presence.”

Manchester United’s home shirt for the 2018-19 season will be unveiled next week and worn for the first time by the men’s team during a match against Club America in Phoenix, Arizona on July 19.

Kohler Co. reached a multi-year global partnership agreement with the English soccer club Manchester United that includes the company logo on the team’s uniforms, the two organizations announced Thursday.

Kohler CEO David Kohler and Manchester United managing director Richard Arnold at Old Trafford.

The deal also includes joint participation in game day activities, improvements to the club’s facilities, global sustainability and social responsibility projects and other collaborations with Manchester United fans and Kohler customers and associates.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams,” said Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director. “Our shirt is much more than what we wear, it embodies the passion of our fans and their allegiance to the club.”

David Kohler, president and chief executive officer of the Kohler-based company, said the agreement gives Kohler new opportunities to showcase its products and services.

“An essential component of the relationship is our support of the new professional women’s team, and we look forward to their debut and our ongoing support” Kohler said. “Manchester United embodies sustained excellence in everything they do and our shared values are a perfect match as we expand our fast-growing international presence into new regions with purpose and a meaningful presence.”

Manchester United’s home shirt for the 2018-19 season will be unveiled next week and worn for the first time by the men’s team during a match against Club America in Phoenix, Arizona on July 19.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm