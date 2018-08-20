Jacob Werre is an account executive at Brookfield-based full-service marketing firm TRG Marketing. He specializes in web design, and also helps clients with online advertising, social media and SEO. Here are a few of his favorite tech tools:

Snapchat

“While I’m not necessarily a fan of Snapchat’s latest update, it’s been interesting to follow the app’s evolution since it first started. My three sisters and I have an ongoing group snap, which helps us to stay in touch with what is going on in each other’s lives – especially recent photos of my young nephew!”

Adblock Plus

“This is a Google Chrome extension and one that I love. I don’t know too many people who enjoy having ads pop up all the time when browsing the internet. This bad boy helps block many of them.”

Eye Dropper

“This is another Google Chrome extension. It’s quite useful when I’m involved in web development or other design projects. It allows you to take the eye dropper tool, click on a color that is displayed on a webpage, and capture the Hex, RGB and HSL color codes. This ensures that you are matching the color palette appropriately.”



Brackets

“This program was created specifically for web developers. It’s a text editor (where one writes the HTML, CSS and other code for websites), but it also allows you to view what was recently coded in a browser. This helps you visualize exactly what the code is doing and identify potential bugs before moving forward into the project.” n