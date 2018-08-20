Jacob Werre

My Favorite Tech

by

August 20, 2018, 2:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/jacob-werre/

Werre

Jacob Werre is an account executive at Brookfield-based full-service marketing firm TRG Marketing. He specializes in web design, and also helps clients with online advertising, social media and SEO. Here are a few of his favorite tech tools:

Snapchat

“While I’m not necessarily a fan of Snapchat’s latest update, it’s been interesting to follow the app’s evolution since it first started. My three sisters and I have an ongoing group snap, which helps us to stay in touch with what is going on in each other’s lives – especially recent photos of my young nephew!”

Adblock Plus

“This is a Google Chrome extension and one that I love. I don’t know too many people who enjoy having ads pop up all the time when browsing the internet. This bad boy helps block many of them.”  

Eye Dropper

“This is another Google Chrome extension. It’s quite useful when I’m involved in web development or other design projects. It allows you to take the eye dropper tool, click on a color that is displayed on a webpage, and capture the Hex, RGB and HSL color codes. This ensures that you are matching the color palette appropriately.”

Brackets

“This program was created specifically for web developers. It’s a text editor (where one writes the HTML, CSS and other code for websites), but it also allows you to view what was recently coded in a browser. This helps you visualize exactly what the code is doing and identify potential bugs before moving forward into the project.” n

Werre

Jacob Werre is an account executive at Brookfield-based full-service marketing firm TRG Marketing. He specializes in web design, and also helps clients with online advertising, social media and SEO. Here are a few of his favorite tech tools:

Snapchat

“While I’m not necessarily a fan of Snapchat’s latest update, it’s been interesting to follow the app’s evolution since it first started. My three sisters and I have an ongoing group snap, which helps us to stay in touch with what is going on in each other’s lives – especially recent photos of my young nephew!”

Adblock Plus

“This is a Google Chrome extension and one that I love. I don’t know too many people who enjoy having ads pop up all the time when browsing the internet. This bad boy helps block many of them.”  

Eye Dropper

“This is another Google Chrome extension. It’s quite useful when I’m involved in web development or other design projects. It allows you to take the eye dropper tool, click on a color that is displayed on a webpage, and capture the Hex, RGB and HSL color codes. This ensures that you are matching the color palette appropriately.”

Brackets

“This program was created specifically for web developers. It’s a text editor (where one writes the HTML, CSS and other code for websites), but it also allows you to view what was recently coded in a browser. This helps you visualize exactly what the code is doing and identify potential bugs before moving forward into the project.” n

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm