Harley interns get to keep a motorcycle at end of 12-week program

Communications interns to document motorcycle culture

by

April 20, 2018, 12:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/harley-interns-get-to-keep-a-motorcycle-at-end-of-12-week-program/

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. is looking to hire eight interns for a 12-week program that includes Riding Academy training, a motorcycle to travel the country for the summer and the ability to keep the bike at the end of the program.

The #FindYourFreedom internship is intended as a hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications.

“We’ll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road,” the internship description says. “And at the end of it all, you’ll get to keep a bike. Yep, you read that right. It’s yours.”

The interns will report to Harley’s marketing and social media team. They’ll be attending and covering company events around the country throughout the summer. Interns will also represent the company as a brand enthusiast and be responsible for recruiting more people into motorcycling and will be provided with Riding Academy passes.

“We’re continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling,” said Matt Levatich, Harley chief executive officer. “What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community – all while gaining marketable career skills.”

The program is open to junior and senior college students along with recent graduates from around the world. The interns must be at least 18 years old and looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing.

Applications are due by May 11 and the company is asking applicants to describe what freedom means to them through a video, essay, photo collage or some other form of content.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. is looking to hire eight interns for a 12-week program that includes Riding Academy training, a motorcycle to travel the country for the summer and the ability to keep the bike at the end of the program.

The #FindYourFreedom internship is intended as a hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications.

“We’ll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road,” the internship description says. “And at the end of it all, you’ll get to keep a bike. Yep, you read that right. It’s yours.”

The interns will report to Harley’s marketing and social media team. They’ll be attending and covering company events around the country throughout the summer. Interns will also represent the company as a brand enthusiast and be responsible for recruiting more people into motorcycling and will be provided with Riding Academy passes.

“We’re continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling,” said Matt Levatich, Harley chief executive officer. “What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community – all while gaining marketable career skills.”

The program is open to junior and senior college students along with recent graduates from around the world. The interns must be at least 18 years old and looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing.

Applications are due by May 11 and the company is asking applicants to describe what freedom means to them through a video, essay, photo collage or some other form of content.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Opioid Crisis: Gathering Forces to Confront the Epidemic
Italian Community Center

04/26/20188:00 am-12:00 pm