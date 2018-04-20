Harley interns get to keep a motorcycle at end of 12-week program

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. is looking to hire eight interns for a 12-week program that includes Riding Academy training, a motorcycle to travel the country for the summer and the ability to keep the bike at the end of the program.

The #FindYourFreedom internship is intended as a hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications.

“We’ll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road,” the internship description says. “And at the end of it all, you’ll get to keep a bike. Yep, you read that right. It’s yours.”

The interns will report to Harley’s marketing and social media team. They’ll be attending and covering company events around the country throughout the summer. Interns will also represent the company as a brand enthusiast and be responsible for recruiting more people into motorcycling and will be provided with Riding Academy passes.

“We’re continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling,” said Matt Levatich, Harley chief executive officer. “What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community – all while gaining marketable career skills.”

The program is open to junior and senior college students along with recent graduates from around the world. The interns must be at least 18 years old and looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing.

Applications are due by May 11 and the company is asking applicants to describe what freedom means to them through a video, essay, photo collage or some other form of content.