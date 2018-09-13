Hal Leonard acquires Austin music technology firm

Addition of Groove3 will bring e-learning offering

by

September 13, 2018, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/hal-leonard-acquires-austin-music-technology-firm/

Milwaukee-based print music publisher Hal Leonard LLC has acquired Austin, Texas-based Groove3, a music technology tutorial video platform. The transaction closed Sept. 12 for an undisclosed price.

One of Hal Leonard’s educational publications.

Asa Doyle, chief executive officer and president of Groove3, and Antony Livoti, vice president, founded the company in 2003 and sold the company to Hal Leonard in this transaction. Both Doyle and Livoti will remain with Hal Leonard in leadership roles, a spokeswoman said. All seven of Groove3’s employees will be retained at its existing office in Austin, she said.

Groove3’s website offers video tutorials for musicians that want to learn about the latest music technology, such as Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, Studio One and Plug-Ins. Its tutorials are provided both a la carte and via a subscription model.

Hal Leonard is the largest educational music publisher in the world, with the top-selling products for learning guitar, piano and school music instruments. It has a catalog of more than 220,000 titles and its products are sold in more than 65 countries. Hal Leonard has more than 450 employees at 13 corporate offices worldwide.

Groove3 and Hal Leonard had previously shared content and worked together on projects, and with the acquisition Hal Leonard will be able to expand its product offerings.

“We’re excited to work with Groove3’s talented development and programming group to expand our online e-learning presence,” said Jeff Schroedl, executive vice president at Hal Leonard. “We’re also looking forward to creating new products with their authors and producers.”

“We’ve enjoyed working with their team on many projects already and look forward to pooling our brain trusts for some amazing new ventures,” Doyle said. “It’s great to partner with another group that shares our passion for music education and technology.”

Hal Leonard has made several acquisitions in recent years. In February 2017, it acquired music publication e-commerce site Sheet Music Plus, and in 2016, it acquired play-along recording company Music Minus One and Mequon-based educational piano score publisher Schaum Publications. The acquisitions have been driven by the 2016 sale of the majority of Hal Leonard by chairman Keith Mardak and his wife Mary Vandenberg to California private equity firm Seidler Equity Partners to advance its strategic growth.

Milwaukee-based print music publisher Hal Leonard LLC has acquired Austin, Texas-based Groove3, a music technology tutorial video platform. The transaction closed Sept. 12 for an undisclosed price.

One of Hal Leonard’s educational publications.

Asa Doyle, chief executive officer and president of Groove3, and Antony Livoti, vice president, founded the company in 2003 and sold the company to Hal Leonard in this transaction. Both Doyle and Livoti will remain with Hal Leonard in leadership roles, a spokeswoman said. All seven of Groove3’s employees will be retained at its existing office in Austin, she said.

Groove3’s website offers video tutorials for musicians that want to learn about the latest music technology, such as Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, Studio One and Plug-Ins. Its tutorials are provided both a la carte and via a subscription model.

Hal Leonard is the largest educational music publisher in the world, with the top-selling products for learning guitar, piano and school music instruments. It has a catalog of more than 220,000 titles and its products are sold in more than 65 countries. Hal Leonard has more than 450 employees at 13 corporate offices worldwide.

Groove3 and Hal Leonard had previously shared content and worked together on projects, and with the acquisition Hal Leonard will be able to expand its product offerings.

“We’re excited to work with Groove3’s talented development and programming group to expand our online e-learning presence,” said Jeff Schroedl, executive vice president at Hal Leonard. “We’re also looking forward to creating new products with their authors and producers.”

“We’ve enjoyed working with their team on many projects already and look forward to pooling our brain trusts for some amazing new ventures,” Doyle said. “It’s great to partner with another group that shares our passion for music education and technology.”

Hal Leonard has made several acquisitions in recent years. In February 2017, it acquired music publication e-commerce site Sheet Music Plus, and in 2016, it acquired play-along recording company Music Minus One and Mequon-based educational piano score publisher Schaum Publications. The acquisitions have been driven by the 2016 sale of the majority of Hal Leonard by chairman Keith Mardak and his wife Mary Vandenberg to California private equity firm Seidler Equity Partners to advance its strategic growth.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm