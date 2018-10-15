George Webb prepares for massive burger giveaway to celebrate Brewers’ winning streak

The Milwaukee Brewers’ victory on Friday over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series was the team’s 12th consecutive win– and the city’s ticket to free burgers later this week.

Bringing back its famous “12 in a Row” promotion, Waukesha-based George Webb Restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 18 will serve up free hamburgers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its 30 locations throughout the Milwaukee area. The deal is limited to one burger per person, dine-in or carry-out, and it includes specials on other menu items like fries and soft drinks.

This will be the restaurant’s second time offering the promotion, after first predicting a 12-game winning streak in the 1940s for the then minor league Milwaukee Brewers. The first time was in 1987 when the team collected 13 straight wins to start the season.

George Webb dished out 170,000 free burgers in 1987. But this year it’s equipped to serve 200,000, said Ryan Stamm, vice president at George Webb, a quantity that would require 30,000 pounds of hamburger meat.

In the meantime, the restaurant is prepping its supply lines to make sure Thursday’s orders come in and go out smoothly, Stamm said.

The promotion has attracted national attention from media outlets such as ESPN and The Washington Post, and from Fox Sports during its broadcast of Friday’s game.