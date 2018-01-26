Gannett sells former Now Media Group office in Waukesha

Suburban news staff has worked out of Journal Sentinel offices since summer

by

January 26, 2018, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/gannett-sells-former-now-media-group-office-in-waukesha/

A subsidiary of Gannett Co. Inc. has sold the Now Media Group office building in Waukesha, which has not been used since the publishing company centralized news coverage in downtown Milwaukee last summer.

New York-based 1741 Dolphin Drive Inc. purchased the 13,000-square-foot industrial building at 1741 Dolphin Drive from Journal Sentinel Inc. for $880,681, according to state records.

Dolphin Drive Inc. is registered to Twenty Lake Holdings, a New York-based commercial real estate company that invests in legacy newspaper properties, surplus corporate real estate and high yielding transitional real estate backed by companies with investment grade and non-investment grade credit, according to the company’s website.

In August, Journal Community Publishing Group closed the Now Media Group newsroom and moved NOW editors into the Journal Sentinel newsroom at 333 W. State St.

About 30 NOW reporters also have work stations in the newsroom and also work remotely in the suburban communities they cover, said George Stanley, editor of the Journal Sentinel.

 

A subsidiary of Gannett Co. Inc. has sold the Now Media Group office building in Waukesha, which has not been used since the publishing company centralized news coverage in downtown Milwaukee last summer.

New York-based 1741 Dolphin Drive Inc. purchased the 13,000-square-foot industrial building at 1741 Dolphin Drive from Journal Sentinel Inc. for $880,681, according to state records.

Dolphin Drive Inc. is registered to Twenty Lake Holdings, a New York-based commercial real estate company that invests in legacy newspaper properties, surplus corporate real estate and high yielding transitional real estate backed by companies with investment grade and non-investment grade credit, according to the company’s website.

In August, Journal Community Publishing Group closed the Now Media Group newsroom and moved NOW editors into the Journal Sentinel newsroom at 333 W. State St.

About 30 NOW reporters also have work stations in the newsroom and also work remotely in the suburban communities they cover, said George Stanley, editor of the Journal Sentinel.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm