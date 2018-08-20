Erin Levzow

Vice president of marketing

Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Age: 34

Hometown: Byron, Illinois

Education: Bachelor’s in theater from Illinois State University; master’s certificate in marketing/brand strategy from Cornell University

Previous position: Vice president of CRM, loyalty and marketing at Hathway

How has your experience prepared you?

“I have marketed for restaurants, hotels, casinos, retailers and more. That experience has challenged me to truly understand so many different individuals’ motivations – why they do something and what compels them. I’ve taken this knowledge to my role at Marcus Hotels.”

What drew you here?

“My husband is originally from Wisconsin and went to Arrowhead High School in Hartland. I grew up in Illinois, and have always pictured raising our three beautiful children in the Midwest. Living in (Las) Vegas, Austin and Dallas were all great, but nothing can beat the work ethic found in the Midwest.”

Favorite part of your job?

“The people I get to work with are some of the coolest and most diverse people. I get to learn something new every day. I love motivating and cheering on my team as they tackle the next initiative. They are truly the reason for my success.”

How do you use innovation?

“My background allows me to think about hospitality differently than someone who has only worked in one industry. Once you show me the rules, I will find a way to break them. For instance, I’m pushing our team to think outside the box for (redesigning the InterContinental hotel in downtown Milwaukee into an) arts-inspired experiential hotel.”

Advice for entry-level professionals in your field?

“You have to work for what you want. Don’t think about eight-hour days and ‘work-life balance.’ Rather, think about achieving your goals. Second, ‘no’ doesn’t have to mean no. If you aren’t successful at first, don’t get discouraged and give up. Write your goal down and go after it.”