Ellingsen Brady Advertising names Dar Hackbarth as president

Milwaukee-based marketing and communications firm Ellingsen Brady Advertising has named Dar Hackbarth as its new president.

A Wisconsin native, Hackbarth joins EBA from New Orleans-based VSS Southern Theatres, where he led marketing, branding, loyalty programs and communications for the movie theater chain, including its eatertainment brand Movie Tavern. He replaces former EBA president Tim Brady.

In previous management and consulting roles, Hackbarth has worked with various brands, including MGM Resorts, Boeing, Microsoft, Apple, Walgreens, Rolls-Royce, Target, and Milwaukee-based companies Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Northwestern Mutual and the Milwaukee Bucks. Hackbarth’s notable professional accomplishments include naming Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and writing a white paper used by Bridgestone-Firestone to drop Firestone from its corporate name.

“Much of my career I’ve sat on the client side of the desk, so I understand their pressures, goals, and strongest opportunities to win,” Hackbarth said. “I am them, with the added benefit of understanding the best practices of many different verticals and successful brands. We think that’s an advantage most other agencies can’t offer. It allows us to truly work as one with them, as a team.”

Hackbarth’s appointment coincides with the Ellingsen Brady’s growth plans, which include building out its office space at the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, and “evolving its own brand,” the firm said.

“We’re bringing new energy to the business community and we plan to grow,” Hackbarth said. “We are going to leverage a wide variety of skills, experiences, and partnerships to bring new and interesting ideas to our clients, plus offer them new services.”