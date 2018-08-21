Ellingsen Brady Advertising names Dar Hackbarth as president

Hackbarth replaces former president Tim Brady

by

August 21, 2018, 11:08 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/ellingsen-brady-advertising-names-dar-hackbarth-as-president/

Milwaukee-based marketing and communications firm Ellingsen Brady Advertising has named Dar Hackbarth as its new president.

Dar Hackbarth

A Wisconsin native, Hackbarth joins EBA from New Orleans-based VSS Southern Theatres, where he led marketing, branding, loyalty programs and communications for the movie theater chain, including its eatertainment brand Movie Tavern. He replaces former EBA president Tim Brady.

In previous management and consulting roles, Hackbarth has worked with various brands, including MGM Resorts, Boeing, Microsoft, Apple, Walgreens, Rolls-Royce, Target, and Milwaukee-based companies Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Northwestern Mutual and the Milwaukee Bucks. Hackbarth’s notable professional accomplishments include naming Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and writing a white paper used by Bridgestone-Firestone to drop Firestone from its corporate name.

“Much of my career I’ve sat on the client side of the desk, so I understand their pressures, goals, and strongest opportunities to win,” Hackbarth said. “I am them, with the added benefit of understanding the best practices of many different verticals and successful brands. We think that’s an advantage most other agencies can’t offer. It allows us to truly work as one with them, as a team.”

Hackbarth’s appointment coincides with the Ellingsen Brady’s growth plans, which include building out its office space at the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, and “evolving its own brand,” the firm said.

“We’re bringing new energy to the business community and we plan to grow,” Hackbarth said. “We are going to leverage a wide variety of skills, experiences, and partnerships to bring new and interesting ideas to our clients, plus offer them new services.”

Milwaukee-based marketing and communications firm Ellingsen Brady Advertising has named Dar Hackbarth as its new president.

Dar Hackbarth

A Wisconsin native, Hackbarth joins EBA from New Orleans-based VSS Southern Theatres, where he led marketing, branding, loyalty programs and communications for the movie theater chain, including its eatertainment brand Movie Tavern. He replaces former EBA president Tim Brady.

In previous management and consulting roles, Hackbarth has worked with various brands, including MGM Resorts, Boeing, Microsoft, Apple, Walgreens, Rolls-Royce, Target, and Milwaukee-based companies Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Northwestern Mutual and the Milwaukee Bucks. Hackbarth’s notable professional accomplishments include naming Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and writing a white paper used by Bridgestone-Firestone to drop Firestone from its corporate name.

“Much of my career I’ve sat on the client side of the desk, so I understand their pressures, goals, and strongest opportunities to win,” Hackbarth said. “I am them, with the added benefit of understanding the best practices of many different verticals and successful brands. We think that’s an advantage most other agencies can’t offer. It allows us to truly work as one with them, as a team.”

Hackbarth’s appointment coincides with the Ellingsen Brady’s growth plans, which include building out its office space at the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, and “evolving its own brand,” the firm said.

“We’re bringing new energy to the business community and we plan to grow,” Hackbarth said. “We are going to leverage a wide variety of skills, experiences, and partnerships to bring new and interesting ideas to our clients, plus offer them new services.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm