Core Creative acquires GS Design

Milwaukee-based marketing and branding agency Core Creative Inc. has acquired Glendale-based digital agency GS Design Inc. from Marc Tebon and minority owners. The transaction closed June 1 for an undisclosed price.

As a result of the transaction, GS will close its Glendale office and eight of its employees have joined the Core Creative office in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Tebon will exit the firm. GS Design principal Jason Evans will guide the integration into Core Creative.

GS Design was founded in 1989 and as recently as 2015 had about 40 employees.

Core Creative now has 60 employees. According to Core, the acquisition will expand its digital offerings, particularly in the development and design of websites and apps.

“Combining our two award-winning teams will provide a significant advantage for our clients,” said Ward Alles, president of Core Creative. “We have a perfect fit of cultures, values and a commitment to service that makes this the right decision for building our strategic development and creative digital firepower. This is an opportunity for our agency to welcome an incredible set of professionals and take a big step forward.”