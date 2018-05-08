Concentrix to lay off 77 employees in Milwaukee

But many will be able to transition into new positions, working at home

by

May 08, 2018, 4:42 PM

Fremont, Calif.-based Concentrix Services US Inc., a subsidiary of SYNNEX Corp., notified state and local officials this week that it plans to lay off 77 employees in Milwaukee. The layoffs will occur on July 6.

The layoffs will occur because the company determined the services it provides in Milwaukee for one of its clients are redundant to services provided from other offices, said Daniel Woods, vice president of employee engagement for Concentrix. He declined to name the client.

However, the laid off employees will have the opportunity to “transition” into other “available positions” within the company, Woods said. In such case, those employees would be working from home, he said.

Concentrix is a business services company that specializes in customer engagement services.

The company has two offices in Milwaukee. One in the Stock House building, at 1543 N. 2nd St., in the Schlitz Park complex near downtown, and one at 11301 W. Lake Park Dr., on the city’s far northwest side.

The vast majority of the employees that will be laid off work at the Lake Park Drive office, Woods said. At that office, 72 employees will be laid off, leaving only six still in that office, which will remain operational.

Only five employees will be laid off at the Schlitz Park office, Woods said. He was unsure how many employees work at that office.

