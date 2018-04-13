Chad Albrecht named CEO of LayerOne Media

Company placing more emphasis on technology

by

April 13, 2018, 1:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/chad-albrecht-named-ceo-of-layerone-media/

Chad Albrecht, former president and chief executive officer of Brookfield-based Centare Holdings Inc., has been named CEO of Milwaukee marketing and technology firm LayerOne Media Inc.

LayerOne founder and former CEO Brody Buss has moved into the role of chief marketing and business development officer.

Albrecht led Centare, a custom software development firm, for six years before selling his stake in 2015 and exiting the company. He then served as partner and chief technology officer at Growth Forge Consulting.

LayerOne was founded in 2001 to provide marketing agency services, including website building and creative work, Buss said. As the marketing industry has changed, the company has evolved over the past few years to integrate technology consulting.

“Technology is now done in a much more partnership fashion,” Buss said.

The addition of Albrecht will help strengthen those technical capabilities, he said.

“For the last two years I’ve been doing a lot of operations consulting for small businesses and looking at different markets and how they were responding to technology and change,” Albrecht said. “This whole market is really ripe for transition to new models, new ways of doing business and we’re not seeing a lot of agencies making that jump.”

LayerOne currently has about 25 employees, and Albrecht plans to hire another five employees in the next 12 months to build out a development team and bring on more technical leadership.

Chad Albrecht, former president and chief executive officer of Brookfield-based Centare Holdings Inc., has been named CEO of Milwaukee marketing and technology firm LayerOne Media Inc.

LayerOne founder and former CEO Brody Buss has moved into the role of chief marketing and business development officer.

Albrecht led Centare, a custom software development firm, for six years before selling his stake in 2015 and exiting the company. He then served as partner and chief technology officer at Growth Forge Consulting.

LayerOne was founded in 2001 to provide marketing agency services, including website building and creative work, Buss said. As the marketing industry has changed, the company has evolved over the past few years to integrate technology consulting.

“Technology is now done in a much more partnership fashion,” Buss said.

The addition of Albrecht will help strengthen those technical capabilities, he said.

“For the last two years I’ve been doing a lot of operations consulting for small businesses and looking at different markets and how they were responding to technology and change,” Albrecht said. “This whole market is really ripe for transition to new models, new ways of doing business and we’re not seeing a lot of agencies making that jump.”

LayerOne currently has about 25 employees, and Albrecht plans to hire another five employees in the next 12 months to build out a development team and bring on more technical leadership.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am