Chad Albrecht named CEO of LayerOne Media

Chad Albrecht, former president and chief executive officer of Brookfield-based Centare Holdings Inc., has been named CEO of Milwaukee marketing and technology firm LayerOne Media Inc.

LayerOne founder and former CEO Brody Buss has moved into the role of chief marketing and business development officer.

Albrecht led Centare, a custom software development firm, for six years before selling his stake in 2015 and exiting the company. He then served as partner and chief technology officer at Growth Forge Consulting.

LayerOne was founded in 2001 to provide marketing agency services, including website building and creative work, Buss said. As the marketing industry has changed, the company has evolved over the past few years to integrate technology consulting.

“Technology is now done in a much more partnership fashion,” Buss said.

The addition of Albrecht will help strengthen those technical capabilities, he said.

“For the last two years I’ve been doing a lot of operations consulting for small businesses and looking at different markets and how they were responding to technology and change,” Albrecht said. “This whole market is really ripe for transition to new models, new ways of doing business and we’re not seeing a lot of agencies making that jump.”

LayerOne currently has about 25 employees, and Albrecht plans to hire another five employees in the next 12 months to build out a development team and bring on more technical leadership.