Central Standard Distillery sponsors race car in Indy 500

Walker's Point tasting room to host viewing party on Sunday

by

May 24, 2018, 12:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/central-standard-distillery-sponsors-race-car-in-indy-500/

Davison’s No. 33 car with Central Standard Distillery logo

Milwaukee-based Central Standard Distillery gets to display its logo on a race car participating in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 that takes place on Sunday, May 27.

After partnering with racing teams AJ Foyt Racing and Belardi Auto Racing and racer James Davison, the craft spirits producer will brand the hood of Davison’s No. 33 car. Central Standard did not release the terms of the sponsorship deal. 

“It’s fine for James to chug the ceremonial milk after he wins,” said co-founder Evan Hughes.”We’re excited that, after the cameras have turned off, he and his crew will finish any post-victory celebration with a toast using our Central Standard Straight Bourbon.”

The distillery, located at 613 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, will host an Indy 500 viewing party at 11 a.m on Sunday. If Davison wins the race, attendees will be given free bottles of Central Standard spirits, Huges said. 

Central Standard currently produces and sells nine spirits including its Wisconsin Rye Vodka, Bourbon Whiskey, and New American Gin.

Davison’s No. 33 car with Central Standard Distillery logo

Milwaukee-based Central Standard Distillery gets to display its logo on a race car participating in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 that takes place on Sunday, May 27.

After partnering with racing teams AJ Foyt Racing and Belardi Auto Racing and racer James Davison, the craft spirits producer will brand the hood of Davison’s No. 33 car. Central Standard did not release the terms of the sponsorship deal. 

“It’s fine for James to chug the ceremonial milk after he wins,” said co-founder Evan Hughes.”We’re excited that, after the cameras have turned off, he and his crew will finish any post-victory celebration with a toast using our Central Standard Straight Bourbon.”

The distillery, located at 613 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, will host an Indy 500 viewing party at 11 a.m on Sunday. If Davison wins the race, attendees will be given free bottles of Central Standard spirits, Huges said. 

Central Standard currently produces and sells nine spirits including its Wisconsin Rye Vodka, Bourbon Whiskey, and New American Gin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am