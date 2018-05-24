Central Standard Distillery sponsors race car in Indy 500

Milwaukee-based Central Standard Distillery gets to display its logo on a race car participating in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 that takes place on Sunday, May 27.

After partnering with racing teams AJ Foyt Racing and Belardi Auto Racing and racer James Davison, the craft spirits producer will brand the hood of Davison’s No. 33 car. Central Standard did not release the terms of the sponsorship deal.

“It’s fine for James to chug the ceremonial milk after he wins,” said co-founder Evan Hughes.”We’re excited that, after the cameras have turned off, he and his crew will finish any post-victory celebration with a toast using our Central Standard Straight Bourbon.”

The distillery, located at 613 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, will host an Indy 500 viewing party at 11 a.m on Sunday. If Davison wins the race, attendees will be given free bottles of Central Standard spirits, Huges said.

Central Standard currently produces and sells nine spirits including its Wisconsin Rye Vodka, Bourbon Whiskey, and New American Gin.