Brewers-Rockies playoff series sparks #BeerSeries at MillerCoors

As the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in the best of five National League Division Series, both teams’ hometown beer producers are brewing up a competition of their own.

Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co. and Golden, Colo.-based Coors Brewing Co., the naming rights sponsors to the Brewers’ Miller Park and the Rockies’ Coors Field, are rooting for their home team with free beer as a wager.

On Friday, Oct. 12, the losing team’s hometown brewery will buy a beer for fans of the winning team at participating bars across the winning city. The agreement is part of what Chicago-based parent company MillerCoors refers to as #BeerSeries.

“While Miller Brewing and Coors Brewing work together to provide great beer to fans everywhere, there’s nothing wrong with a friendly rivalry, especially when the fans are the true winners,” said Adam Dettman, director of brand experience for MillerCoors.

Miller first opened in 1855, and now employs over 600 workers. Coors opened in 1873 and now employs almost 2,000 at its brewery and attached malting plant. The two brewers were joined in 2007 when SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co. announced they would combine their U.S. operations to form a joint venture, MillerCoors LLC.

“Coors Field and Miller Park are our namesake stadiums in our brewery hometowns, which makes this series even more exciting,” Dettman said. “These are two great clubs, and they’ve got a rivalry that extends all the way through to our employees. This is a great chance for us to celebrate with them and our fans in both cities.”

On Thursday the Brewers won Game 1 of the series, which took place at Miller Park, 3-2. Game 2 will take place today at 3:15 at Miller Park.