Brewers-Rockies playoff series sparks #BeerSeries at MillerCoors

Miller Brewing Co. and Coors Brewing Co. agree to buy beer for winning team's fans

by

October 05, 2018, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/advertising-marketing-media/brewers-rockies-playoff-series-sparks-beerseries-at-millercoors/

As the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in the best of five National League Division Series, both teams’ hometown beer producers are brewing up a competition of their own.

Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co. and Golden, Colo.-based Coors Brewing Co., the naming rights sponsors to the Brewers’ Miller Park and the Rockies’ Coors Field, are rooting for their home team with free beer as a wager.

Miller Park

On Friday, Oct. 12, the losing team’s hometown brewery will buy a beer for fans of the winning team at participating bars across the winning city. The agreement is part of what Chicago-based parent company MillerCoors refers to as #BeerSeries.

“While Miller Brewing and Coors Brewing work together to provide great beer to fans everywhere, there’s nothing wrong with a friendly rivalry, especially when the fans are the true winners,” said Adam Dettman, director of brand experience for MillerCoors.

Miller first opened in 1855, and now employs over 600 workers. Coors opened in 1873 and now employs almost 2,000 at its brewery and attached malting plant. The two brewers were joined in 2007 when SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co. announced they would combine their U.S. operations to form a joint venture, MillerCoors LLC.

“Coors Field and Miller Park are our namesake stadiums in our brewery hometowns, which makes this series even more exciting,” Dettman said. “These are two great clubs, and they’ve got a rivalry that extends all the way through to our employees. This is a great chance for us to celebrate with them and our fans in both cities.”

On Thursday the Brewers won Game 1 of the series, which took place at Miller Park, 3-2. Game 2 will take place today at 3:15 at Miller Park.

As the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in the best of five National League Division Series, both teams’ hometown beer producers are brewing up a competition of their own.

Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co. and Golden, Colo.-based Coors Brewing Co., the naming rights sponsors to the Brewers’ Miller Park and the Rockies’ Coors Field, are rooting for their home team with free beer as a wager.

Miller Park

On Friday, Oct. 12, the losing team’s hometown brewery will buy a beer for fans of the winning team at participating bars across the winning city. The agreement is part of what Chicago-based parent company MillerCoors refers to as #BeerSeries.

“While Miller Brewing and Coors Brewing work together to provide great beer to fans everywhere, there’s nothing wrong with a friendly rivalry, especially when the fans are the true winners,” said Adam Dettman, director of brand experience for MillerCoors.

Miller first opened in 1855, and now employs over 600 workers. Coors opened in 1873 and now employs almost 2,000 at its brewery and attached malting plant. The two brewers were joined in 2007 when SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co. announced they would combine their U.S. operations to form a joint venture, MillerCoors LLC.

“Coors Field and Miller Park are our namesake stadiums in our brewery hometowns, which makes this series even more exciting,” Dettman said. “These are two great clubs, and they’ve got a rivalry that extends all the way through to our employees. This is a great chance for us to celebrate with them and our fans in both cities.”

On Thursday the Brewers won Game 1 of the series, which took place at Miller Park, 3-2. Game 2 will take place today at 3:15 at Miller Park.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm