Boney named president at Hanson Dodge

Stacie Boney has been named president of Milwaukee marketing firm Hanson Dodge Inc.

Boney was hired in October 2016, and previously served as executive vice president of client leadership. Before joining Hanson Dodge, Boney was executive vice president, client service director and chief integrator at marketing agency Energy BBDO in Chicago for 20 years, heading up accounts for companies like Sara Lee, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. and SC Johnson.

“Business transformation through creativity is what excites me. In Hanson Dodge I found a creatively driven, founder-led agency that was serious about growth,” Boney said. “I was also attracted by Hanson Dodge’s talent level and award-winning culture.”

Tim Dodge, who was president, has taken on the position of chief executive officer. Dodge joined the company in 1991, and recently became majority owner.

“Stacie has a tremendous record of helping to grow a highly regarded agency like BBDO,” Dodge said. “She’s shown how you can take an agency through accelerated growth and has done so with very large clients. She has the ability to lead problem-solving across many categories, especially consumer packaged goods, and understands how to best serve larger clients.”

Ken Hanson, founder and CEO of Hanson Dodge, announced in July he was selling his half of the agency back to the company on Jan. 1 and leaving to focus on his nonprofit, Greater Together.

Hanson Dodge focuses on active lifestyle brands, offering integrated branding, marketing, technology and e-commerce campaigns.