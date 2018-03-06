basic-code raises seed round

Brookfield firm offers sales analysis and forecasting software

March 06, 2018, 12:53 PM

A new sales analysis and forecasting software company based in Brookfield has raised a $736,000 seed round.

basic-code LLC was established by Audrey Walby in February and has four employees. Walby developed the software, which runs on the Microsoft Access platform, in the late 1990s and copyrighted it in 2000. It is targeted to manufacturers, wholesalers, e-commerce and retail companies.

“It is used to provide vision and manage their inventory and help them with their forecasting so that they can keep their inventories in line and help with their operational efficiencies,” she said. “This gathers the customers’ information all in one database and allows you to view everything on one screen, versus eight different spreadsheets.”

According to a Feb. 28 SEC filing, basic-code began raising its seed round Feb. 15 and has 10 investors. At least $88,000 of the funds will go toward salaries, and the remainder will be used for further development of the software, as well as sales and marketing, Walby said.

The software was the subject of a lawsuit Walby filed against her former employer, New Berlin-based costume e-commerce retailer BuySeasons Inc., last year. The case was settled Aug. 22.

“Our respective claims were amicably resolved and the terms of the settlement are confidential,” Walby said.

She declined to comment on whether the software is being licensed back to BuySeasons.

Walby said while there is competition in the sales software space, her Sales Analysis and Forecasting Tool is unique because it can be customized and implemented for a customer in six to eight weeks. Some competitors build the software from the bottom up for each customer, which can take up to a year.

