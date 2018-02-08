Bader Rutter names Jeff Young as CEO

Bader Rutter has announced that president Jeff Young will become chief executive officer of the Milwaukee-based marketing firm as part of a multiyear succession plan.

Former CEO Greg Nickerson will serve as chairman of the board.

“I’m proud to serve Bader Rutter as its president and CEO,” Young said. “Greg has demonstrated what great leadership looks like, and I am honored to move into this role and provide continued stewardship for the agency.”

Young has been with Bader Rutter since 1990. He became president in 2011.

“Jeff is incredibly prepared to take on this expanded role in agency leadership and I have confidence in his ability to successfully guide Bader Rutter to the next level,” Nickerson said. “Our plan has always been to provide clear leadership succession. We’ve charted a very aggressive path for growth and are positioning our talent to achieve that goal.”

Nickerson will remain involved in business development, financial oversight and in industry and civic organizations, the firm said in its announcement.

The firm said it has grown 20 percent in the past two years and has significantly increased its staff to serve a growing number of clients.

Nickerson and Young also named a new, seven-member executive leadership team focusing on talent, services, account management, strategy and insights, and creative work. The team includes agency veterans David Jordan, JoDee George, Linda Hogan, Patrick Smith and Tom Posta, as well as two recent hires.

The new additions to the leadership team include chief creative officer Ned Brown and chief financial officer Eric Kirkhofer. Brown is former vice president and group director of creative at Cramer-Krasselt. Kirkhofer was chief operating officer and chief information officer at BuySeasons before joining Bader Rutter.