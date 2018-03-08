Arsenal Advertising acquired by Jigsaw

Two area advertising agencies are joining forces after Milwaukee-based Jigsaw LLC announced it has acquired Muskego-based Arsenal Advertising Inc.

Arsenal was founded in 2008. Its clients include Marquette University, Steinhafels and Milwaukee PBS. It has three employees, all of whom will join Jigsaw at its office at 710 N. Plankinton Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. Arsenal’s former owner and president, Scott Lynch, will join Jigsaw as a creative director.

Jigsaw was founded in 2004 and specializes in strategic and integrated planning, brand identity management, research, advertising and design interactive, and media planning and buying. Its clients include Landmark Credit Union, ManpowerGroup and VISIT Milwaukee. It now has 20 employees.

The combined agencies will offer expanded expertise in brand development and digital strategy services.

“Arsenal has a phenomenal reputation in Milwaukee, and we are excited to see what we’ll accomplish together in the future,” said Steve Marsho, one of Jigsaw’s founding partners. “Our shared values and complementary services are what make us a great fit, and joining forces will help us achieve our common goal of growing our clients’ businesses.”