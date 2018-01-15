Allen acquires Minuteman Press Brookfield

Angila Allen has acquired Minuteman Press Brookfield, which is located at 13680 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.

The franchise was sold Aug. 7 by Joe Fischer, who started the business and owned it for 18 years, for an undisclosed price. Fischer retired and Allen took over as president. Her husband, Scott Allen, is vice president.

Angila Allen traveled to New York for two weeks of training with Minuteman Press International Inc., which has about 1,000 franchises in five countries.

“It was pretty intense training, but it was one of the things that attracted me to the franchise,” Allen said. “I found that the franchise training that they provided and their support after the training was something that would allow us to be successful.”

Angila has a background in mortgage lending and rental property management, as well as sales and marketing. Scott previously owned a real estate business and now owns a sales coaching business. Angila’s experience in building business relationships will be helpful at Minuteman, she said.

Since she took the reins, Allen has added another part-time graphic designer and a bookkeeper. Minuteman Brookfield now has three full-time and two part-time employees, in addition to the Allens.

“The opportunity came up and I’m always interested in opportunities like that, businesses, because I do come from a background where my dad would always look at business opportunities,” Angila said. “It ended up being an opportunity where I could kind of make a difference in the State of Wisconsin.”

Minuteman Press offers printing services including direct mail, flyers, invitations, apparel, banners, stickers, labels and business cards.

“The more that people see things and touch things and can retain things, the more often they’re going to go back to those same businesses again,” she said.

The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce last week held a ribbon cutting for Minuteman Press.