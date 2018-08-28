Zaza Pachulia’s former accountant agrees to plea deal in tax case

Randy Usow charged with stealing from government, identity theft

by

August 28, 2018, 11:39 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/accounting/zaza-pachulias-former-accountant-agrees-to-plea-deal-in-tax-case/

A former accountant for NBA player Zaza Pachulia will plead guilty to two federal charges stemming from his handling of the former Milwaukee Bucks player’s taxes over several years.

Zaza Pachulia plays against the Washington WIzards in 2017. Photo By Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA via Wikimedia Commons

Randy Usow, of Mequon, prepared Pachulia’s taxes for a decade after first meeting the player in 2004. Pachulia played for the Bucks in the 2004-05 season before signing with the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to Milwaukee in 2013 before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He spent the last two years with the Golden State Warriors and signed with the Detroit Pistons this summer.

In three tax years alone, Usow provided Pachulia and his wife, Tinatin, with tax returns showing refunds of $87,000 to nearly $164,000 but then changed the returns before filing them with the IRS, according to a plea agreement filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin.

The altered returns boosted the Pachulias’ potential refund by hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the couple never saw the additional money. Instead, Usow opened a bank account in Pachulia’s name to receive the refund. He then transferred the legitimate refund amount to an account in the name of US Government LLC, according to the agreement.

Usow used the US Government account to transfer the correct amount to the Pachulias, making it appear they had received their refund. In the meantime, Usow kept the inflated refund amount, which totaled nearly $810,000 in just three years.

Usow agreed last week to enter guilty pleas to one count of theft of government property and one count of aggravated identity theft. The first charge carries a potential 10-year prison sentence and the other carries a mandatory two-year sentence.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than three years in prison.

The plea agreement does not specifically mention Pachulia, but the facts in the case, including specific refund amounts, match those in a civil lawsuit the Pachulias filed against Usow in 2016.

In the civil case, the Pachulias accused Usow of breach of contract, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and intentional misrepresentation. The parties settled the case in 2017 without disclosing terms of the deal.

A former accountant for NBA player Zaza Pachulia will plead guilty to two federal charges stemming from his handling of the former Milwaukee Bucks player’s taxes over several years.

Zaza Pachulia plays against the Washington WIzards in 2017. Photo By Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA via Wikimedia Commons

Randy Usow, of Mequon, prepared Pachulia’s taxes for a decade after first meeting the player in 2004. Pachulia played for the Bucks in the 2004-05 season before signing with the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to Milwaukee in 2013 before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He spent the last two years with the Golden State Warriors and signed with the Detroit Pistons this summer.

In three tax years alone, Usow provided Pachulia and his wife, Tinatin, with tax returns showing refunds of $87,000 to nearly $164,000 but then changed the returns before filing them with the IRS, according to a plea agreement filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin.

The altered returns boosted the Pachulias’ potential refund by hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the couple never saw the additional money. Instead, Usow opened a bank account in Pachulia’s name to receive the refund. He then transferred the legitimate refund amount to an account in the name of US Government LLC, according to the agreement.

Usow used the US Government account to transfer the correct amount to the Pachulias, making it appear they had received their refund. In the meantime, Usow kept the inflated refund amount, which totaled nearly $810,000 in just three years.

Usow agreed last week to enter guilty pleas to one count of theft of government property and one count of aggravated identity theft. The first charge carries a potential 10-year prison sentence and the other carries a mandatory two-year sentence.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than three years in prison.

The plea agreement does not specifically mention Pachulia, but the facts in the case, including specific refund amounts, match those in a civil lawsuit the Pachulias filed against Usow in 2016.

In the civil case, the Pachulias accused Usow of breach of contract, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and intentional misrepresentation. The parties settled the case in 2017 without disclosing terms of the deal.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm