Wisconsin gets more than expected from Airbnb tax agreement

Home rental service remits $2.5 million

by

August 06, 2018, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/accounting/wisconsin-gets-more-than-expected-from-airbnb-tax-agreement/

Home rental service Airbnb paid more than $2.5 million in occupancy tax revenue to the State of Wisconsin in the first year of its tax agreement with the state.

Airbnb’s homepage.

The amount was far more than expected. Airbnb estimated it would generate “hundreds of thousands of dollars” each year when the agreement was finalized in June 2017, and the state Department of Revenue estimated $700,000 based on 2016 numbers. The agreement went into effect July 1, 2017.

Airbnb attributed the higher-than-expected revenue to the increasing popularity of its service in Wisconsin. More than 260,000 guests stayed in Wisconsin Airbnb rentals in the year ending July 1, up 78 percent from the prior year.

Airbnb now collects 5 percent Wisconsin sales tax, as well as local taxes including county sales and use tax, the Miller Park Stadium District tax, local exposition taxes and premier resort area taxes, for its hosts on the home rental platform, and remits that revenue to the state.

The company has separate agreements in place with the cities of Madison, Green Bay and Racine to collect local taxes.

There are about 4,900 Airbnb hosts in Wisconsin, who rent all or part of their homes to travelers.

Read more economic data reports from the BizTracker page.

Home rental service Airbnb paid more than $2.5 million in occupancy tax revenue to the State of Wisconsin in the first year of its tax agreement with the state.

Airbnb’s homepage.

The amount was far more than expected. Airbnb estimated it would generate “hundreds of thousands of dollars” each year when the agreement was finalized in June 2017, and the state Department of Revenue estimated $700,000 based on 2016 numbers. The agreement went into effect July 1, 2017.

Airbnb attributed the higher-than-expected revenue to the increasing popularity of its service in Wisconsin. More than 260,000 guests stayed in Wisconsin Airbnb rentals in the year ending July 1, up 78 percent from the prior year.

Airbnb now collects 5 percent Wisconsin sales tax, as well as local taxes including county sales and use tax, the Miller Park Stadium District tax, local exposition taxes and premier resort area taxes, for its hosts on the home rental platform, and remits that revenue to the state.

The company has separate agreements in place with the cities of Madison, Green Bay and Racine to collect local taxes.

There are about 4,900 Airbnb hosts in Wisconsin, who rent all or part of their homes to travelers.

Read more economic data reports from the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm