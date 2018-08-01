Wipfli adds Maine accounting firm

Company continues to grow via mergers

by

August 01, 2018, 12:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/accounting/wipfli-adds-maine-accounting-firm/

Wauwatosa-based accounting and business consulting firm Wipfli LLP has added South Portland, Maine-based Macpage LLC, effective today.

The Wipfli headquarters is located in this building in Wauwatosa.

Macpage is a leading New England accounting and consulting firm founded in 1956, which has locations in South Portland and Augusta, Maine and Marlborough, Massachusetts. About 100 Macpage employees will join Wipfli in the merger, and its offices will expand the company’s East Coast reach. The former Macpage locations will operate as Wipfli/Macpage.

Wipfli now has more than 2,000 employees at 49 locations in the U.S. and two offices in India. It is among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the country, providing assurance, accounting, tax and consulting to private and public companies in a variety of industries.

“Macpage is an excellent fit and will allow Wipfli to expand our physical presence into New England, while also increasing our depth and breadth of experienced resources on the East Coast,” said Rick Dreher, managing partner of Wipfli. “Macpage has a long history and a stellar reputation as a leading firm in New England. Given our combined knowledge and strength in the financial institutions and nonprofit industries, our shared commitment to being trusted business advisors, and our many consultants who will make a lasting positive impact on our clients, we will be well-positioned to continue to be one of the leading firms on the East Coast for many years to come.”

”Throughout several decades in business, Macpage has achieved continued success due to our strong commitment to the success of our clients and our staff,” said Graham Smith, managing principal of Macpage. “In Wipfli, we found a firm with values, a culture and an approach to client service that closely align with Macpage. By joining Wipfli we can now provide our clients with the wide range of audit, tax and consulting services and industry specialists of a national firm, while continuing to provide them with the same high level of personal service they have experienced from Macpage’s principals and staff over our firm’s history.”

Wipfli has been expanding rapidly over the past few years by combining with smaller accounting firms. As of June, it had 50 offices nationwide. The company has acquired three other accounting firms this year: Price Waterman, Bauerle and Co. and Kessler Orlean Silver & Co.

Wauwatosa-based accounting and business consulting firm Wipfli LLP has added South Portland, Maine-based Macpage LLC, effective today.

The Wipfli headquarters is located in this building in Wauwatosa.

Macpage is a leading New England accounting and consulting firm founded in 1956, which has locations in South Portland and Augusta, Maine and Marlborough, Massachusetts. About 100 Macpage employees will join Wipfli in the merger, and its offices will expand the company’s East Coast reach. The former Macpage locations will operate as Wipfli/Macpage.

Wipfli now has more than 2,000 employees at 49 locations in the U.S. and two offices in India. It is among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the country, providing assurance, accounting, tax and consulting to private and public companies in a variety of industries.

“Macpage is an excellent fit and will allow Wipfli to expand our physical presence into New England, while also increasing our depth and breadth of experienced resources on the East Coast,” said Rick Dreher, managing partner of Wipfli. “Macpage has a long history and a stellar reputation as a leading firm in New England. Given our combined knowledge and strength in the financial institutions and nonprofit industries, our shared commitment to being trusted business advisors, and our many consultants who will make a lasting positive impact on our clients, we will be well-positioned to continue to be one of the leading firms on the East Coast for many years to come.”

”Throughout several decades in business, Macpage has achieved continued success due to our strong commitment to the success of our clients and our staff,” said Graham Smith, managing principal of Macpage. “In Wipfli, we found a firm with values, a culture and an approach to client service that closely align with Macpage. By joining Wipfli we can now provide our clients with the wide range of audit, tax and consulting services and industry specialists of a national firm, while continuing to provide them with the same high level of personal service they have experienced from Macpage’s principals and staff over our firm’s history.”

Wipfli has been expanding rapidly over the past few years by combining with smaller accounting firms. As of June, it had 50 offices nationwide. The company has acquired three other accounting firms this year: Price Waterman, Bauerle and Co. and Kessler Orlean Silver & Co.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm