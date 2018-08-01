Wipfli adds Maine accounting firm

Wauwatosa-based accounting and business consulting firm Wipfli LLP has added South Portland, Maine-based Macpage LLC, effective today.

Macpage is a leading New England accounting and consulting firm founded in 1956, which has locations in South Portland and Augusta, Maine and Marlborough, Massachusetts. About 100 Macpage employees will join Wipfli in the merger, and its offices will expand the company’s East Coast reach. The former Macpage locations will operate as Wipfli/Macpage.

Wipfli now has more than 2,000 employees at 49 locations in the U.S. and two offices in India. It is among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the country, providing assurance, accounting, tax and consulting to private and public companies in a variety of industries.

“Macpage is an excellent fit and will allow Wipfli to expand our physical presence into New England, while also increasing our depth and breadth of experienced resources on the East Coast,” said Rick Dreher, managing partner of Wipfli. “Macpage has a long history and a stellar reputation as a leading firm in New England. Given our combined knowledge and strength in the financial institutions and nonprofit industries, our shared commitment to being trusted business advisors, and our many consultants who will make a lasting positive impact on our clients, we will be well-positioned to continue to be one of the leading firms on the East Coast for many years to come.”

”Throughout several decades in business, Macpage has achieved continued success due to our strong commitment to the success of our clients and our staff,” said Graham Smith, managing principal of Macpage. “In Wipfli, we found a firm with values, a culture and an approach to client service that closely align with Macpage. By joining Wipfli we can now provide our clients with the wide range of audit, tax and consulting services and industry specialists of a national firm, while continuing to provide them with the same high level of personal service they have experienced from Macpage’s principals and staff over our firm’s history.”

Wipfli has been expanding rapidly over the past few years by combining with smaller accounting firms. As of June, it had 50 offices nationwide. The company has acquired three other accounting firms this year: Price Waterman, Bauerle and Co. and Kessler Orlean Silver & Co.