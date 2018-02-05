Wipfli adds Colorado firm Bauerle and Co.

Accounting firm hires 80 new employees

February 05, 2018, 1:18 PM

Wauwatosa-based Wipfli LLP has added another smaller accounting firm to its ranks, effective Feb. 1.

The Wipfli headquarters is located in this building in Wauwatosa.

The accounting and consulting giant has hired 80 employees from Denver, Colorado-based Bauerle and Co. P.C. Bauerle, founded in 1979, had a second office in Loveland, Colorado. Both offices will remain open in the integration. It offered accounting, assurance, tax and advisory services to private companies and individuals in Colorado, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors.

Wipfli now has 1,900 employees at 49 U.S. offices and two offices in India. It is one of the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the country, providing assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services to publicly and privately held companies across a variety of industries.

“We are pleased to welcome Bauerle and Co.’s associates to Wipfli,” said Rick Dreher, managing partner at Wipfli. “Our firm has been seeking to broaden our geographic footprint into Colorado for some time. This combination with Bauerle and Co., an esteemed CPA and consulting firm in the Colorado area, will strengthen our foothold in the western United States and enhance our industry and service specializations in the construction and real estate industry.”

“Both Wipfli and Bauerle and Co. are long-time service providers with similar cultures and a shared dedication to the success of our clients and our employees,” said Tom Dosen, managing partner of Bauerle and Co. “This combination with Wipfli, a top 20 CPA firm, and our joint capabilities will allow our firm to better serve the growing needs and future growth opportunities of our small and mid-sized clients. By joining Wipfli, we will have access to Wipfli’s large network of specialists and subject matter experts to offer our clients as needed, while still providing them with the same high-quality service.”

