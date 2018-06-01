Wipfli adds another small accounting practice

Wauwatosa-based CPA firm Wipfli LLP has hired all the employees of Ukiah, California-based accounting and health care consulting firm Price Waterman.

Price Waterman’s 16 employees will join Wipfli’s 2,000 employees today. The firm will change its name to Wipfli and will continue to operate out of its current office. Founded in 1985, Price Waterman is focused on financial management and contracted chief financial officer services for Federally Qualified Health Centers in northern and central California.

Wipfli is the 20th largest CPA firm in the U.S., and now has 50 offices nationwide. It has been rapidly expanding via acquisition over the past several years.

“Price Waterman has carved out a strong niche serving Federally Qualified Health Centers. They will bring new skill sets to our health care practice in California and will help expand our reach in California,” said Rick Dreher, managing partner at Wipfli. “Given our combined knowledge and strength in the health care industry and our shared commitment to our clients’ success, we will be positioned well to continue to be one of the leading firms serving health care organizations on the West Coast.”

“Price Waterman has always been committed to providing our clients with the best service possible to help them succeed,” said Judy Waterman, owner and president of Price Waterman. “By joining Wipfli, a firm with a national health care practice, we will now have access to a broader range of services and resources to offer our clients anywhere they need it, while continuing to provide them with the personal attention that has been a hallmark of our firm throughout its history.”