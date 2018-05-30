Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp merging into Schenck

Brookfield-based accounting and business services firm Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp has agreed to merge into Appleton-based accounting and consulting firm Schenck S.C. The merger is scheduled to take place July 1.

WKMR, established in 1968, provides audit, accounting, tax and business consulting services to closely held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. It has $8.4 million in annual revenue and 67 employees at offices in Brookfield, Oconomowoc and Watertown.

As a result of the transaction, the WKMR office in Watertown will close on July 1 and those employees will be absorbed into the Brookfield and Oconomowoc offices. All WKMR employees, including president Daniel Gotter, will be retained in the transaction.

“We look forward to the new opportunities this merger brings our clients with the greater resources and more diversified services we can offer as a combined team,” Gotter said. “For our team members, it will offer tremendous growth potential with an ability to focus more specifically in an industry, develop additional expertise, and devote dedicated time within that specialty.”

Schenck has $83 million in annual revenue and 600 employees at offices in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Wausau, as well as two satellite offices in Port Washington and Iron Mountain, Michigan.

“We’re pleased WKMR has chosen to join us to meet the growing accounting and consulting needs of businesses in southeast Wisconsin,” said Terry Strittmater, managing shareholder of Schenck’s Milwaukee office. “Their industry focus and skill sets complement ours, which allows us to bring a wider range of specialized business services to the greater Milwaukee area and beyond.”