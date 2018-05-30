Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp merging into Schenck

Accounting firms to join forces July 1

by

May 30, 2018, 11:34 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/accounting/winter-kloman-moter-repp-merging-into-schenck/

Daniel Gotter

Brookfield-based accounting and business services firm Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp has agreed to merge into Appleton-based accounting and consulting firm Schenck S.C. The merger is scheduled to take place July 1.

WKMR, established in 1968, provides audit, accounting, tax and business consulting services to closely held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. It has $8.4 million in annual revenue and 67 employees at offices in Brookfield, Oconomowoc and Watertown.

As a result of the transaction, the WKMR office in Watertown will close on July 1 and those employees will be absorbed into the Brookfield and Oconomowoc offices. All WKMR employees, including president Daniel Gotter, will be retained in the transaction.

Terry Strittmater

“We look forward to the new opportunities this merger brings our clients with the greater resources and more diversified services we can offer as a combined team,” Gotter said. “For our team members, it will offer tremendous growth potential with an ability to focus more specifically in an industry, develop additional expertise, and devote dedicated time within that specialty.”

Schenck has $83 million in annual revenue and 600 employees at offices in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Wausau, as well as two satellite offices in Port Washington and Iron Mountain, Michigan.

“We’re pleased WKMR has chosen to join us to meet the growing accounting and consulting needs of businesses in southeast Wisconsin,” said Terry Strittmater, managing shareholder of Schenck’s Milwaukee office. “Their industry focus and skill sets complement ours, which allows us to bring a wider range of specialized business services to the greater Milwaukee area and beyond.”

Daniel Gotter

Brookfield-based accounting and business services firm Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp has agreed to merge into Appleton-based accounting and consulting firm Schenck S.C. The merger is scheduled to take place July 1.

WKMR, established in 1968, provides audit, accounting, tax and business consulting services to closely held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. It has $8.4 million in annual revenue and 67 employees at offices in Brookfield, Oconomowoc and Watertown.

As a result of the transaction, the WKMR office in Watertown will close on July 1 and those employees will be absorbed into the Brookfield and Oconomowoc offices. All WKMR employees, including president Daniel Gotter, will be retained in the transaction.

Terry Strittmater

“We look forward to the new opportunities this merger brings our clients with the greater resources and more diversified services we can offer as a combined team,” Gotter said. “For our team members, it will offer tremendous growth potential with an ability to focus more specifically in an industry, develop additional expertise, and devote dedicated time within that specialty.”

Schenck has $83 million in annual revenue and 600 employees at offices in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Wausau, as well as two satellite offices in Port Washington and Iron Mountain, Michigan.

“We’re pleased WKMR has chosen to join us to meet the growing accounting and consulting needs of businesses in southeast Wisconsin,” said Terry Strittmater, managing shareholder of Schenck’s Milwaukee office. “Their industry focus and skill sets complement ours, which allows us to bring a wider range of specialized business services to the greater Milwaukee area and beyond.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm