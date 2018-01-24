Sitzberger & Co. acquires Bristol & Co.

Brookfield accounting firm continues to expand

by

January 24, 2018, 12:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/accounting/sitzberger-co-acquires-bristol-co/

Brookfield-based accounting firm Sitzberger & Co. S.C. has acquired Glendale-based Bristol & Co. S.C. The transaction closed Dec. 8 for an undisclosed price.

Bristol has about $850,000 in revenue, and Sitzberger & Co. paid about $250,000 for the company, plus a cash flow payout, said Fred Sitzberger, CPA, CVA, founder and chief executive officer of Sitzberger & Co. Bristol had seven employees, six of whom are joining Sitzberger. They will continue to work out of the Glendale office. Seller Don Bristol will join Sitzberger & Co. as a principal.

“We’re going to keep that office open and we’re going to invest in that side of town,” he said. “I know a lot of CPAs over there and they would join us if we had an office over there.”

Sitzberger & Co. now has 61 employees, 27 of whom are certified public accountants. The CEO plans to continue growing strategically in order to bring on new talent and clients.

“Anybody that can fog a mirror we want to buy,” Sitzberger said. “What we do is we just go through the list and we target everybody. If one comes up, we have the financial resources. We’ve puchased 15 in the last 15 years or so, so we know how to do it.”

Sitzberger has made several acquisitions in recent years, including Brookfield-based Gillis & Co. LLC in 2016 and Greenfield-based Athena Accounting & Tax LLC in November. The company moved into a new headquarters in December to accommodate its growth.

“We’re excited to bring Don Bristol and his team on board and to expand our presence to Milwaukee’s north shore,” Sitzberger said. “Don’s been in practice for decades, so we welcome his experience and are excited to provide him support during this upcoming busy season and beyond. His work deciphering how the new tax law affects businesses and individuals is exceptional.”

Brookfield-based accounting firm Sitzberger & Co. S.C. has acquired Glendale-based Bristol & Co. S.C. The transaction closed Dec. 8 for an undisclosed price.

Bristol has about $850,000 in revenue, and Sitzberger & Co. paid about $250,000 for the company, plus a cash flow payout, said Fred Sitzberger, CPA, CVA, founder and chief executive officer of Sitzberger & Co. Bristol had seven employees, six of whom are joining Sitzberger. They will continue to work out of the Glendale office. Seller Don Bristol will join Sitzberger & Co. as a principal.

“We’re going to keep that office open and we’re going to invest in that side of town,” he said. “I know a lot of CPAs over there and they would join us if we had an office over there.”

Sitzberger & Co. now has 61 employees, 27 of whom are certified public accountants. The CEO plans to continue growing strategically in order to bring on new talent and clients.

“Anybody that can fog a mirror we want to buy,” Sitzberger said. “What we do is we just go through the list and we target everybody. If one comes up, we have the financial resources. We’ve puchased 15 in the last 15 years or so, so we know how to do it.”

Sitzberger has made several acquisitions in recent years, including Brookfield-based Gillis & Co. LLC in 2016 and Greenfield-based Athena Accounting & Tax LLC in November. The company moved into a new headquarters in December to accommodate its growth.

“We’re excited to bring Don Bristol and his team on board and to expand our presence to Milwaukee’s north shore,” Sitzberger said. “Don’s been in practice for decades, so we welcome his experience and are excited to provide him support during this upcoming busy season and beyond. His work deciphering how the new tax law affects businesses and individuals is exceptional.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am