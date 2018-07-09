Schenck to consolidate Milwaukee, Brookfield offices

Appleton-based accounting and consulting firm Schenck S.C. announced today that it will consolidate two of its Milwaukee area offices at a new building in Wauwatosa that is being developed by Milwaukee-based development firm Irgens.

Schenck will occupy the entire top floor of the three-story, 85,000-square-foot Muir Woods Research & Technology Center that Irgens plans to build at 10415 W. Innovation Drive in the Milwaukee County Research Park. Schenck will occupy 28,000 square feet in the building, and will be its anchor tenant.

“With this move, we’ll be centrally located in the Milwaukee metro area and easily accessible to clients,” said Terry Strittmater, managing shareholder of Schenck’s Milwaukee office.

Schenck merged in Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp S.C. on July 1 and currently has three offices in the greater Milwaukee area, including its office on the far northwest side of the City of Milwaukee at 11414 West Park Place, and former Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp offices at 235 N. Executive Drive in Brookfield and 1040 Oconomowoc Parkway in Oconomowoc. The Milwaukee and Brookfield offices will be combined into the new Wauwatosa location. The Oconomowoc office will remain in operation.

“The new space will be large enough to accommodate our existing Brookfield and Milwaukee offices, with plenty of room for growth,” Strittmater said.

“Our growth has better positioned us to support our clients,” said Daniel Young, president of Schenck. “As a combined team nearly 700 strong, we’ll provide enhanced resources to our clients in the greater Milwaukee area and beyond.”

Construction work for the new Wauwatosa building is expected to begin in August and be complete in June of 2019.

“We are honored to have Schenck anchor this project,” said Tom Irgens, vice president of Irgens. “The Milwaukee County Research Park development has quickly become a highly desirable option for businesses in the technology and professional services sectors looking for an accessible location that also features many amenities found in a downtown Milwaukee setting.”