Bull Moose Investments to be acquired by Operose Partners

January 19, 2018, 1:22 PM

Downtown Milwaukee registered investment advisory firm Operose Partners LLC plans to acquire Bull Moose Investments LLC, the wealth management sister company of Third Ward accounting, tax and advisory firm Bull Moose Financial LLC. The companies expect to complete the transaction by March 31 for an undisclosed price.

Rob Joyce

Rob Joyce, the sole employee at Bull Moose Investments, will become a director at Operose and continue as a partner at Bull Moose.

“As an RIA, there’s a lot of compliance and paperwork and back office work that, frankly, was overwhelming as a one-person shop,” Joyce said.

Bull Moose Investments’ 13 clients and several retirement accounts will transition to Operose, which has about four employees and has been growing quickly since it was founded in January 2017, he said.

“Our clients at Bull Moose Financial will immediately benefit from our partnership with Operose Partners,” Joyce said. “Operose offers a wealth of knowledge, resources and investment options to help our clients achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

“Bull Moose Financial is known for its no-nonsense, hands-on approach to providing expert financial advice to small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Nicholas Bauer, managing partner at Operose Partners. “We share a similar passion when it comes to wealth management services, which makes this acquisition so ideal.”

