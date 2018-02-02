Urban Beets to open second location, in Wauwatosa

Urban Beets, a vegan restaurant and juice bar near downtown Milwaukee, has proposed to open a second location by early summer, in Wauwatosa.

According to a City of Wauwatosa Plan Commission agenda for Feb. 12, the new cafe would open in a 1,600-square-foot space at 3077 N. Mayfair Road. Operating daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it would offer a full-service bar for food and drink orders, as well as a cafe area for orders to be placed at the register and delivered to tables.

Urban Beets opened its 1401 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive location in January 2016. It operates Tuesday through Sunday serving vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner, freshly-pressed juices, smoothies, coffee drinks and tea. It also serves local craft beer, wine and sake cocktails.

“We’ve had such a great response from the community and we get tons of requests for additional locations to open at the various areas customers come from,” owner Dawn Balistreri said. “This (Wauwatosa) location comes from popular demand.”

She said expanding Urban Beets to multiple locations has been her goal since she first opened the cafe two years ago.

“It will bring a totally different crowd than what we have downtown,”Balistreri said. “I am very excited and interested to see how it will work out.”