ManpowerGroup, Johnson Controls make “Best Companies to Work for Women” list

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup and Johnson Controls, which has its North American operating headquarters in Glendale, made the 2018 “Best Companies to Work for Women,” list by the Women’s Choice Award.

There are about 150 companies on the “Best Companies to Work for Women” list. Best companies for women is defined by the Women’s Choice as “companies that meet the general needs of all working women, regardless of age, race, or family status.”

“Creating an inclusive environment where women want to work is about more than just policies and percentages,” said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America president. “At ManpowerGroup, we have long been a promoter of inclusion and gender parity in the workplace, so it is a great honor to receive this Women’s Choice Award recognition. Organizations that are serious about getting more women into leadership roles and including half the talent in the workforce must go beyond programs and change culture. Change starts from the top and must be championed by male, as well as female leaders. While leaders need to create systemic change, we can all start by doing something different today.”