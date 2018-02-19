ManpowerGroup, Johnson Controls make “Best Companies to Work for Women” list

Among about 150 corporations honored

by

February 19, 2018, 12:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/women-in-business/manpowergroup-johnson-controls-make-best-companies-to-work-for-women-list/

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup and Johnson Controls, which has its North American operating headquarters in Glendale, made the 2018 “Best Companies to Work for Women,” list by the Women’s Choice Award.

There are about 150 companies on the “Best Companies to Work for Women” list. Best companies for women is defined by the Women’s Choice as “companies that meet the general needs of all working women, regardless of age, race, or family status.”

Becky Frankiewicz

“Creating an inclusive environment where women want to work is about more than just policies and percentages,” said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America president. “At ManpowerGroup, we have long been a promoter of inclusion and gender parity in the workplace, so it is a great honor to receive this Women’s Choice Award recognition. Organizations that are serious about getting more women into leadership roles and including half the talent in the workforce must go beyond programs and change culture. Change starts from the top and must be championed by male, as well as female leaders. While leaders need to create systemic change, we can all start by doing something different today.”

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup and Johnson Controls, which has its North American operating headquarters in Glendale, made the 2018 “Best Companies to Work for Women,” list by the Women’s Choice Award.

There are about 150 companies on the “Best Companies to Work for Women” list. Best companies for women is defined by the Women’s Choice as “companies that meet the general needs of all working women, regardless of age, race, or family status.”

Becky Frankiewicz

“Creating an inclusive environment where women want to work is about more than just policies and percentages,” said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America president. “At ManpowerGroup, we have long been a promoter of inclusion and gender parity in the workplace, so it is a great honor to receive this Women’s Choice Award recognition. Organizations that are serious about getting more women into leadership roles and including half the talent in the workforce must go beyond programs and change culture. Change starts from the top and must be championed by male, as well as female leaders. While leaders need to create systemic change, we can all start by doing something different today.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm