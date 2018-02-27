Ward4 to celebrate female founders

Women’s Entrepreneurship Week runs March 5 to 9

February 27, 2018, 12:43 PM

The Ward4 co-working space near downtown Milwaukee will be hosting its second annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Week from March 5 to 9.

Enright introduces a panel discussion at the 2017 Women’s Entrepreneurship Week.

Last year, Ward4 hosted its first Women’s Entrepreneurship Week. Organizer Kenzi Enright, community manager at Ward4, added several more events to the weeklong conference this year.

“Last year’s was quite a bit smaller. This year we’ve been able to drum up quite a bit of interest from other people,” Enright said.

A planning meeting for the week, which will include about 23 events, attracted more than 40 interested people.

“It’s clearly something that this environment needs if it’s something people are so enthusiastic about,” Enright said. “The whole purpose of the event is to not only highlight our community’s women entrepreneurs, but to also bring awareness to our community’s women entrepreneurs” so they can grow their businesses.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Week is aimed at skills building, networking and breaking down barriers, providing the tools needed for women entrepreneurs to succeed in Milwaukee, she said.

Among the events to be held during Women’s Entrepreneurship Week are an Emerging Talent Panel discussion, a Meet the Masters Interview with Deb Allen at the Global Water Center, digital advertising training, a discussion on women’s empowerment, a Resume Upgrade Workshop, a self-defense class, a yoga session, a Mompreneur Panel, a Yappy Hour & Dogs of MKE Photoshoot, and a panel discussion called “Once Upon a Time: Rewriting the Narrative of the Female Founder.”

All but one of the events will take place at Ward4, which is in the Pritzlaff building complex. The week is not just for women—men who support women’s entrepreneurship are encouraged to attend.

The week will feature a different “Woman of the Day” each day to feature successful female entrepreneurs in the community. And all women entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of free co-working at Ward4 during the week.

More than 300 people have already registered for the conference, which is triple last year’s attendance, Enright said.

The full schedule and registration are available on Ward4’s site.

