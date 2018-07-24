Truxx launches in Milwaukee

Startup ridesharing platform Truxx, which connects truck owners to people who need to haul big stuff, has launched in Milwaukee.

Truxx users schedule a ride via the mobile app to transport large items, in scenarios such as getting lumber home from the hardware store or picking up furniture from a seller’s residence following a Craigslist purchase.

Just like with ubiquitous ridesharing apps like Lyft and Uber, users and drivers rate each other and complete payments electronically using the app. Truxx also conducts background checks on drivers.

The service costs $25 per 30-minute increment for TruxxMe, for users who can move the item in and out of the truck themselves, or $35 per half hour if the driver helps with the loading and unloading, called TruxxHelp.

Syracuse, New York-based Truxx was established by Carlos Suarez in 2015 after he wound up with a box too big to fit in his car at a large home improvement retailer. It is now available in New York, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Utah, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and Wisconsin. The company’s website indicates there are about 12 drivers active in southeastern Wisconsin today.

“You know the old saying, ‘Everyone needs a friend with a pickup truck’?” Suarez said in a statement. “Truck owners can’t live on beer and pizza alone. With Truxx, drivers get real money for their time. In addition, it gives everyone access to a large network of drivers. It is a perfect marriage and a solution to a common problem.”