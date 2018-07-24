Truxx launches in Milwaukee

Startup connects truck owners to people who need to haul stuff

by

July 24, 2018, 12:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/innovation/truxx-launches-in-milwaukee/

Startup ridesharing platform Truxx, which connects truck owners to people who need to haul big stuff, has launched in Milwaukee.

Truxx users schedule a ride via the mobile app to transport large items, in scenarios such as getting lumber home from the hardware store or picking up furniture from a seller’s residence following a Craigslist purchase.

Just like with ubiquitous ridesharing apps like Lyft and Uber, users and drivers rate each other and complete payments electronically using the app. Truxx also conducts background checks on drivers.

The service costs $25 per 30-minute increment for TruxxMe, for users who can move the item in and out of the truck themselves, or $35 per half hour if the driver helps with the loading and unloading, called TruxxHelp.

Syracuse, New York-based Truxx was established by Carlos Suarez in 2015 after he wound up with a box too big to fit in his car at a large home improvement retailer. It is now available in New York, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Utah, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and Wisconsin. The company’s website indicates there are about 12 drivers active in southeastern Wisconsin today.

“You know the old saying, ‘Everyone needs a friend with a pickup truck’?” Suarez said in a statement. “Truck owners can’t live on beer and pizza alone. With Truxx, drivers get real money for their time. In addition, it gives everyone access to a large network of drivers. It is a perfect marriage and a solution to a common problem.”

Startup ridesharing platform Truxx, which connects truck owners to people who need to haul big stuff, has launched in Milwaukee.

Truxx users schedule a ride via the mobile app to transport large items, in scenarios such as getting lumber home from the hardware store or picking up furniture from a seller’s residence following a Craigslist purchase.

Just like with ubiquitous ridesharing apps like Lyft and Uber, users and drivers rate each other and complete payments electronically using the app. Truxx also conducts background checks on drivers.

The service costs $25 per 30-minute increment for TruxxMe, for users who can move the item in and out of the truck themselves, or $35 per half hour if the driver helps with the loading and unloading, called TruxxHelp.

Syracuse, New York-based Truxx was established by Carlos Suarez in 2015 after he wound up with a box too big to fit in his car at a large home improvement retailer. It is now available in New York, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Utah, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and Wisconsin. The company’s website indicates there are about 12 drivers active in southeastern Wisconsin today.

“You know the old saying, ‘Everyone needs a friend with a pickup truck’?” Suarez said in a statement. “Truck owners can’t live on beer and pizza alone. With Truxx, drivers get real money for their time. In addition, it gives everyone access to a large network of drivers. It is a perfect marriage and a solution to a common problem.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm