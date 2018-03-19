Tim Keane to receive BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Keane, the president of Keane Consultants and the founder and director of Brookfield-based Golden Angels Investors, will receive the 2018 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award will be presented to Keane at the 14th annual BizExpo on Thursday, May 31, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
Keane started his career at GE Healthcare. He later was the founder and CEO of Retail Target Marketing Systems, which is now part of Fidelity Information Systems. He is also a director for First Business Bank and sits on the boards of several growth stage firms, and is a limited partner in several venture and private equity funds. From 2001-14 he was the entrepreneur in residence at Marquette University.
Keane will receive the Lifetime Achievement award at the annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon at BizExpo.
Nominations for the Bravo and I.Q. Awards were submitted by readers and winners were selected by the BizTimes Media editorial team.
The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards salute dynamic and visionary leaders in business in southeastern Wisconsin. They have demonstrated strong business growth, as well as considerable impact in the community.
The Bravo! Entrepreneur Award recipients are:
- Kate Brewer, Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency
- Erik Dorfner, Westallion Brewing Company
- Dave Durand, Best Version Media
- Todd Muderlak, Xela Innovations, LLC
- Troy Vosseller, gener8tor
- Faye Wetzel, Faye’s Women’s Boutiques
- Chris Widmayer, Penrod Software, LLC
- Kay Yuspeh, Elite Sports Clubs
Jeremy Fojut, co-founder of NEWaukee will receive the annual BizTimes Regional Spirit Award.
The I.Q. Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin companies or organizations that have developed innovative products, services or processes.
The I.Q. Award recipients are:
- AddeoFit
- Containers Up
- Design Fugitives
- Francis Investment Counsel
- Hamacher Resource Group, Inc.
- Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.
- Milwaukee County
- Remedy Analytics
- WorkWise LLC
To register to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. awards luncheon, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.
