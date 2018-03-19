Tim Keane to receive BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners of Bravo! and I.Q. awards also announced

by

March 19, 2018, 1:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/innovation/tim-keane-to-receive-biztimes-lifetime-achievement-award/

Tim Keane, the president of Keane Consultants and the founder and director of Brookfield-based Golden Angels Investors, will receive the 2018 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Keane at the 14th annual BizExpo on Thursday, May 31, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Keane started his career at GE Healthcare. He later was the founder and CEO of Retail Target Marketing Systems, which is now part of Fidelity Information Systems. He is also a director for First Business Bank and sits on the boards of several growth stage firms, and is a limited partner in several venture and private equity funds. From 2001-14 he was the entrepreneur in residence at Marquette University.

Keane will receive the Lifetime Achievement award at the annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon at BizExpo.

Nominations for the Bravo and I.Q. Awards were submitted by readers and winners were selected by the BizTimes Media editorial team.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards salute dynamic and visionary leaders in business in southeastern Wisconsin. They have demonstrated strong business growth, as well as considerable impact in the community.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Award recipients are:

  • Kate Brewer, Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency
  • Erik Dorfner, Westallion Brewing Company
  • Dave Durand, Best Version Media
  • Todd  Muderlak, Xela Innovations, LLC
  • Troy Vosseller, gener8tor
  • Faye Wetzel, Faye’s Women’s Boutiques
  • Chris Widmayer, Penrod Software, LLC
  • Kay Yuspeh, Elite Sports Clubs

Jeremy Fojut, co-founder of NEWaukee will receive the annual BizTimes Regional Spirit Award.

The I.Q. Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin companies or organizations that have developed innovative products, services or processes.

The I.Q. Award recipients are:

  • AddeoFit
  • Containers Up
  • Design Fugitives
  • Francis Investment Counsel
  • Hamacher Resource Group, Inc.
  • Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.
  • Milwaukee County
  • Remedy Analytics
  • WorkWise LLC

To register to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. awards luncheon, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.

Tim Keane, the president of Keane Consultants and the founder and director of Brookfield-based Golden Angels Investors, will receive the 2018 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Keane at the 14th annual BizExpo on Thursday, May 31, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Keane started his career at GE Healthcare. He later was the founder and CEO of Retail Target Marketing Systems, which is now part of Fidelity Information Systems. He is also a director for First Business Bank and sits on the boards of several growth stage firms, and is a limited partner in several venture and private equity funds. From 2001-14 he was the entrepreneur in residence at Marquette University.

Keane will receive the Lifetime Achievement award at the annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon at BizExpo.

Nominations for the Bravo and I.Q. Awards were submitted by readers and winners were selected by the BizTimes Media editorial team.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards salute dynamic and visionary leaders in business in southeastern Wisconsin. They have demonstrated strong business growth, as well as considerable impact in the community.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Award recipients are:

  • Kate Brewer, Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency
  • Erik Dorfner, Westallion Brewing Company
  • Dave Durand, Best Version Media
  • Todd  Muderlak, Xela Innovations, LLC
  • Troy Vosseller, gener8tor
  • Faye Wetzel, Faye’s Women’s Boutiques
  • Chris Widmayer, Penrod Software, LLC
  • Kay Yuspeh, Elite Sports Clubs

Jeremy Fojut, co-founder of NEWaukee will receive the annual BizTimes Regional Spirit Award.

The I.Q. Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin companies or organizations that have developed innovative products, services or processes.

The I.Q. Award recipients are:

  • AddeoFit
  • Containers Up
  • Design Fugitives
  • Francis Investment Counsel
  • Hamacher Resource Group, Inc.
  • Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.
  • Milwaukee County
  • Remedy Analytics
  • WorkWise LLC

To register to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. awards luncheon, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm