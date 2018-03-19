Tim Keane to receive BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Keane, the president of Keane Consultants and the founder and director of Brookfield-based Golden Angels Investors, will receive the 2018 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Keane at the 14th annual BizExpo on Thursday, May 31, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Keane started his career at GE Healthcare. He later was the founder and CEO of Retail Target Marketing Systems, which is now part of Fidelity Information Systems. He is also a director for First Business Bank and sits on the boards of several growth stage firms, and is a limited partner in several venture and private equity funds. From 2001-14 he was the entrepreneur in residence at Marquette University.

Keane will receive the Lifetime Achievement award at the annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon at BizExpo.

Nominations for the Bravo and I.Q. Awards were submitted by readers and winners were selected by the BizTimes Media editorial team.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards salute dynamic and visionary leaders in business in southeastern Wisconsin. They have demonstrated strong business growth, as well as considerable impact in the community.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Award recipients are:

Kate Brewer, Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency

Erik Dorfner, Westallion Brewing Company

Dave Durand, Best Version Media

Todd Muderlak, Xela Innovations, LLC

Troy Vosseller, gener8tor

Faye Wetzel, Faye’s Women’s Boutiques

Chris Widmayer, Penrod Software, LLC

Kay Yuspeh, Elite Sports Clubs

Jeremy Fojut, co-founder of NEWaukee will receive the annual BizTimes Regional Spirit Award.

The I.Q. Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin companies or organizations that have developed innovative products, services or processes.

The I.Q. Award recipients are:

AddeoFit

Containers Up

Design Fugitives

Francis Investment Counsel

Hamacher Resource Group, Inc.

Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.

Milwaukee County

Remedy Analytics

WorkWise LLC

To register to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. awards luncheon, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.