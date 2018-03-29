Startup Milwaukee launches consumer product program

Startup Milwaukee is launching a new programming series called TANGIBLE that is focused on consumer product startup companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

The programs, presented with Husch Blackwell, will be held quarterly beginning in May. Each will feature pitches from a group of product startups and a startup showcase.

Startup Milwaukee is also seeking a physical retail location to sell the local companies’ products, ideally downtown, said Matt Cordio, co-founder and president of Startup Milwaukee.

“If we found the right partner or the right real estate location to do that, we would do it,” he said.

The event series will give Milwaukeeans a platform to discover locally-made consumer products, and the startup community will have an opportunity to assist the makers in scaling their companies.

Cordio pointed to heritage Milwaukee manufacturers like Harley-Davidson Inc., Pabst Brewing and Palermo’s, and said he wants to highlight other local producers.

“We want to show the cool innovation that is occurring in the consumer products space here in MIlwaukee today,” Cordio said. “We have the opportunity to really own our identity. Tangible products have always been a part of Milwaukee’s identity, especially those that are consumer-facing.”

The first TANGIBLE event will be held May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Standard Craft Distillery in Walker’s Point. The presenters will be: Leashless Lab, LiteZilla, Madalyn Joy Designs, Sleepiphany and Central Standard.